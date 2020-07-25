‘For All Mankind': The Cold War Goes to the Moon in Season 2 Teaser (Video)
San Diego Comic-Con 2020: Apple TV+ alternate-history drama gets new teaser
Reid Nakamura | July 25, 2020 @ 3:00 PM
Last Updated: July 25, 2020 @ 3:37 PM
Apple TV+ shared the first teaser for Season 2 of “For All Mankind” following the show’s [email protected] panel on Saturday.
The teaser gives a brief glimpse at what’s to come from “Battlestar Galactica” creator Ronald D. Moore’s alternate-history drama as the series moves into the 1980s and the tension between the U.S. and the Soviet Union reaches new heights.
“For All Mankind,” one of the first original series to premiere at the Apple streaming service last year, presents an aspirational world where NASA astronauts, engineers and their families find themselves in the center of extraordinary events seen through the prism of an alternate history timeline — a world in which the USSR beats the US to the moon.
The new trailer premiered online after series stars Joel Kinnaman, Michael Dorman, Sarah Jones, Shantel VanSanten, Jodi Balfour, Wrenn Schmidt, Sonya Walger and Krys Marshall joined series creators and executive producers Ronald D. Moore, Matt Wolpert and Ben Nedivi for a virtual panel to discuss the first 10 episodes and tease the upcoming season.
In addition to Moore, Wolpert and Nedivi, “For All Mankind” is also executive produced by Maril Davis of Tall Ship Productions. The series is a Sony Pictures Television production.
