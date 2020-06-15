‘For Life’ Renewed for Season 2 at ABC

Legal drama produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson stars Nicholas Pinnock
Reid Nakamura | June 15, 2020 @ 5:45 PM
Last Updated: June 15, 2020 @ 5:50 PM
ABC/Giovanni Rufino
ABC has renewed the legal drama “For Life” for a second season, the network announced Monday.
Created by Hank Steinberg and produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, the series debuted back in February and wrapped its freshman run last month.
The series is a fictional serialized legal and family drama about an imprisoned man, Aaron Wallace, who becomes a lawyer litigating cases for other inmates while fighting to overturn his own life sentence for a crime he didn’t commit. It is inspired by the life of Isaac Wright Jr.
Responding to news of the renewal, Jackson hailed the series as “more than just a show,” calling it “a fight for justice.”
“Isaac Wright Jr. stood up to the system and won his freedom and now more than ever, we need to keep telling the story inspired by his life,” he said. “Creator Hank Steinberg and his team of writers are ready to continue exploring and exposing the flaws in the system which is so important now more than ever. I told you it would happen.”
“It has been a profound honor working with Isaac Wright, Jr. and Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson to create a show that, through the prism of Isaac’s experience in our broken criminal justice system, has been able to highlight the racial inequality that plagues this country,” added Steinberg. “The show’s renewal will allow us to continue to do that and I am extremely grateful to Sony Pictures Television and ABC for all of their support.”
The series stars Nicholas Pinnock as Aaron Wallace, alongside Indira Varma, Joy Bryant, Mary Stuart Masterson, Boris McGiver, Dorian Missick, Tyla Harris and Timothy Busfield. It is a co-production between Sony Pictures Television and ABC Studios. Steinberg is the creator and executive producer. Jackson executive produces via G-Unit Film & Television, alongside Isaac Wright Jr. and Doug Robinson and Alison Greenspan of Doug Robinson Productions.
The renewal leaves only the late-season entry “The Baker and the Beauty” awaiting a decision from the network.
