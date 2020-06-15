‘For Life’ Renewed for Season 2 at ABC

Legal drama produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson stars Nicholas Pinnock

| June 15, 2020 @ 5:45 PM Last Updated: June 15, 2020 @ 5:50 PM
For Life

ABC/Giovanni Rufino

ABC has renewed the legal drama “For Life” for a second season, the network announced Monday.

Created by Hank Steinberg and produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, the series debuted back in February and wrapped its freshman run last month.

The series is a fictional serialized legal and family drama about an imprisoned man, Aaron Wallace, who becomes a lawyer litigating cases for other inmates while fighting to overturn his own life sentence for a crime he didn’t commit. It is inspired by the life of Isaac Wright Jr.

Also Read: ABC Cancels 'Bless This Mess,' 'Emergence,' 'Schooled,' 'Single Parents' and 'Kids Say the Darndest Things'

Responding to news of the renewal, Jackson hailed the series as “more than just a show,” calling it “a fight for justice.”

“Isaac Wright Jr. stood up to the system and won his freedom and now more than ever, we need to keep telling the story inspired by his life,” he said. “Creator Hank Steinberg and his team of writers are ready to continue exploring and exposing the flaws in the system which is so important now more than ever. I told you it would happen.”

“It has been a profound honor working with Isaac Wright, Jr. and Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson to create a show that, through the prism of Isaac’s experience in our broken criminal justice system, has been able to highlight the racial inequality that plagues this country,” added Steinberg. “The show’s renewal will allow us to continue to do that and I am extremely grateful to Sony Pictures Television and ABC for all of their support.”

Also Read: 'Mixed-ish,' 'Stumptown' Among 13 Shows Renewed at ABC

The series stars Nicholas Pinnock as Aaron Wallace, alongside Indira Varma, Joy Bryant, Mary Stuart Masterson, Boris McGiver, Dorian Missick, Tyla Harris and Timothy Busfield. It is a co-production between Sony Pictures Television and ABC Studios. Steinberg is the creator and executive producer. Jackson executive produces via G-Unit Film & Television, alongside Isaac Wright Jr. and Doug Robinson and Alison Greenspan of Doug Robinson Productions.

The renewal leaves only the late-season entry “The Baker and the Beauty” awaiting a decision from the network.

Summer TV 2020: Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows (Photos)

  • summer premiere dates tv 2020 HBO/Disney+/We TV/CBS All Access
  • The Chi Showtime
  • NOS4a2 zachary quinto AMC
  • Perry Mason HBO HBO
  • Yellowstone Paramount Network
  • Greenleaf OWN
  • doom patrol DC Universe
  • Search Party Season 3 HBO Max
  • Twilight Zone Season 2 CBS All Access
  • Dark Netflix
  • Don Cheadle in Black Monday Showtime
  • I'll Be Gone in the Dark HBO
  • Marriage Boot Camp We TV
  • THE BABY-SITTERS CLUB Netflix
  • Hanna Amazon Prime Video
  • Outcry Showtime
  • Stateless Netflix
  • Tough as Nails CBS
  • Close Enough HBO Max
  • Expecting Amy HBO Max
  • Greatness Code Apple TV+
  • Little Voice Apple TV+
  • P-Valley Starz
  • Brave New World - Piilot Peacock
  • The Capture - Season 1 Peacock
  • In Deep with Ryan Lochte Peacock
  • Intelligence - Season 1 Peacock
  • The House of Ho HBO Max
  • Room 104 HBO
  • The Alienist Angel of Darkness TNT
  • The Dog House HBO Max
  • Frayed HBO Max
  • Muppets Now Disney+
  • The Umbrella Academy Netflix
  • Selling Sunset Netflix
  • Ethan Hawke Good Lord Bird Showtime Showtime
  • Ted Lasso Apple TV+
  • Love Fraud Showtime
1 of 38

Here’s when 37 broadcast, cable and streaming series debut and come back

Summer is less than a month away and with everyone staying at home as much as possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19, we’re imagining your plans for June, July and August have more to do with TV listings than usual. Luckily, dozens of new and returning shows are premiering this summer, even though there are fewer than usual due to pandemic-forced production shutdowns. But the list still includes some big titles like “The Twilight Zone” and “The Umbrella Academy,” plus original shows for new streaming services HBO Max and Peacock. Click through TheWrap’s gallery to see which series will be premiering this summer and when.

Also Read: Fall TV 2020: Every Broadcast Show Canceled, Renewed and Ordered – So Far (Updating)

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE