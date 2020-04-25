Forbes Finally Confirms Kanye West’s Billionaire Status – But Yeezy Is Still Pissed Off

“It’s $3.3 billion since no one at Forbes knows how to count,” West says

| April 25, 2020 @ 1:01 PM Last Updated: April 25, 2020 @ 1:06 PM
Kanye West Ye vs The People

Getty

Forbes has finally granted Kanye West with the “billionaire” designation after what it says was “months of lobbying” by the musician and sneaker mogul.

The magazine estimated West’s net worth at $1.3 billion, thanks primarily to the success of his Yeezy sneaker brand and land and property assets. Forbes’ deep-dive into West’s finances comes just over a year after it granted the title of billionaire to his sister-in-law, Kylie Jenner.

According to Forbes senior editor Zack O’Malley Greenburg, West felt spurned by a previous Forbes cover story in which the publication pointedly avoided referring to him as a billionaire after taking a skeptical eye to West’s self-estimates.

Also Read: Kim Kardashian Calls Taylor Swift a Liar, Says It's 'Self-Serving' to Reignite Kanye West Feud Now

Greenburg wrote, “As the year wore on, he protested publicly. (“I showed them a $890 million receipt, and they still didn’t say ‘billionaire,'” he told an industry panel, about something that no one at Forbes remembers.) In private, he was more biting. (A “disrespectful article,” he texted this week, that was “purposely snubbing me.”)”

West has taken issue with Forbes’ new number, as well, arguing that he’s worth upwards of two-and-a-half times what the magazine says he is. “It’s $3.3 billion since no one at Forbes knows how to count,” West wrote to Forbes in a text.

Also Read: Kim Kardashian Calls Taylor Swift a Liar, Says It's 'Self-Serving' to Reignite Kanye West Feud Now

In the piece, Greenburg described West as being “as overly boastful as his political idol, President Donald Trump.”

“For years, Forbes had an informal ‘Trump rule’–take whatever the future president insisted he was worth, divide by 3, and start honing from there,” Forbes wrote. “Like mentor, like mentee. Welcome to the ten-digit club, Kanye. You may not like our number, but you’ve joined the highest company in that regard.”

The Biggest Earners in Music in 2019, From Taylor Swift to Drake (Photos)

  • Taylor Swift performing at 2019 AMAs Getty Images
  • Taylor Swift - AMAs Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • Ed Sheeran Sesame St Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • Elton John Getty Images
  • Beyonce Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • Drake Getty Images
  • MTV's "Making The Band 4: The Final Chapter" Live Finale Getty Images
  • Getty Images
1 of 11

The “Lover” singer-songwriter just grabbed the top spot on Forbes’ rankings for the second time in five years

Being a music star has its perks: not only do you have millions of adoring fans and can go to any event or restaurant you like, but you can also make a ton of money while doing it. 

That's especially clear on Friday after Forbes released its annual rankings of the highest-earning musicians in the world.

There are plenty of familiar faces on its list, including pop stars, aging rock icons, and a power couple who tied each other in the rankings (you can probably guess who they are). 

Let's take a quick look at the biggest earners in music in 2019, courtesy of Forbes' calculations: 

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE