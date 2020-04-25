Forbes Finally Confirms Kanye West’s Billionaire Status – But Yeezy Is Still Pissed Off
“It’s $3.3 billion since no one at Forbes knows how to count,” West says
Reid Nakamura | April 25, 2020 @ 1:01 PM
Last Updated: April 25, 2020 @ 1:06 PM
Forbes has finally granted Kanye West with the “billionaire” designation after what it says was “months of lobbying” by the musician and sneaker mogul.
The magazine estimated West’s net worth at $1.3 billion, thanks primarily to the success of his Yeezy sneaker brand and land and property assets. Forbes’ deep-dive into West’s finances comes just over a year after it granted the title of billionaire to his sister-in-law, Kylie Jenner.
According to Forbes senior editor Zack O’Malley Greenburg, West felt spurned by a previous Forbes cover story in which the publication pointedly avoided referring to him as a billionaire after taking a skeptical eye to West’s self-estimates.
Greenburg wrote, “As the year wore on, he protested publicly. (“I showed them a $890 million receipt, and they still didn’t say ‘billionaire,'” he told an industry panel, about something that no one at Forbes remembers.) In private, he was more biting. (A “disrespectful article,” he texted this week, that was “purposely snubbing me.”)”
West has taken issue with Forbes’ new number, as well, arguing that he’s worth upwards of two-and-a-half times what the magazine says he is. “It’s $3.3 billion since no one at Forbes knows how to count,” West wrote to Forbes in a text.
In the piece, Greenburg described West as being “as overly boastful as his political idol, President Donald Trump.”
“For years, Forbes had an informal ‘Trump rule’–take whatever the future president insisted he was worth, divide by 3, and start honing from there,” Forbes wrote. “Like mentor, like mentee. Welcome to the ten-digit club, Kanye. You may not like our number, but you’ve joined the highest company in that regard.”
The Biggest Earners in Music in 2019, From Taylor Swift to Drake (Photos)
Being a music star has its perks: not only do you have millions of adoring fans and can go to any event or restaurant you like, but you can also make a ton of money while doing it.
That's especially clear on Friday after Forbes released its annual rankings of the highest-earning musicians in the world.
There are plenty of familiar faces on its list, including pop stars, aging rock icons, and a power couple who tied each other in the rankings (you can probably guess who they are).
Let's take a quick look at the biggest earners in music in 2019, courtesy of Forbes' calculations:
Taylor Swift, who released her latest album, "Lover," in August, made $185 million this year and grabbed the top spot overall. This was the second time in five years that Swift was named Forbes' highest-earning musician.
Looks like Kanye West's pivot towards religion -- a la Bob Dylan in the late '70s -- didn't hurt business. West brought in $150 million in 2019, according to Forbes. The veteran rapper, as usual, had several projects in the works: a new album, his "Sunday Service" religious gatherings, and his shoe deal with Adidas to name just a few.
The red-haired Englishman released his fourth studio album this year, which included his chart-topping single, "I Don't Care," which featured Justin Bieber. Sheeran also had a cameo in "Yesterday," The Beatles-inspired film directed by Danny Boyle. He raked in $110 million overall.
So what if The Eagles haven't put out a new album in more than a decade? They're still able to draw huge crowds, which they did while touring in 2019 -- helping push them to a cool $100 million in earnings.
Elton John made $84 million, and it's easy to see why: Sir Elton is not only working on his seemingly-never-ending finale tour, "Rocketman," a biopic on his life came out in May and his autobiography "Me," which was released this fall.
Beyonce had another massive year, earning $81 million in 2019. That tied her with someone she know's pretty well as the sixth highest-paid artist of the year...
Who else could it be? Jay-Z just turned 50, but he's not slowing down, apparently, matching his wife with an $81 million payday this year.
Like most years this decade, 2019 went pretty well for Drake. He earned $75 million, Spotify said he was the most-streamed artist of the decade, and his Toronto Raptors won the NBA title.
Rapper-turned-media-mogul Diddy, who now runs Revolt TV, can afford to get his friends and family nice holiday gifts: he pulled in $70 million, per Forbes, this year.
"Fade to Black" was more like "Fade to Green" in 2019 for Metallica, with the longtime metal icons earning $68.5 million.
The “Lover” singer-songwriter just grabbed the top spot on Forbes’ rankings for the second time in five years
