‘Forever’ Cast and Character Guide: Who Stars in Netflix’s Newest Romance Series? | Photos

Mara Brock Akil’s TV adaptation of Judy Blume’s beloved teen romance novel “Forever,” has officially landed on Netflix and it features a stellar cast of longtime actors and fresh faces.

Akil’s “Forever,” which tells the first love story of two Black teens, Justin and Keisha, marks the “Girlfriends” creator and mega-producer’s debut at Netflix after establishing her Story27 production banner with the streamer and signing a multi-year agreement to write and produce scripted content and other creative projects for Netflix.

Check out a complete guide to the “Forever” cast and characters you need to know.

Michael Cooper Jr. as Justin in “Forever” (Netflix)

Michael Cooper Jr. as Justin Edwards

Michael Cooper Jr. stars as Justin, co-star of the series, and the love interest of Keisha. Though Justin enjoys playing on his high school basketball team, with hopes of one day pursuing a professional career, he possesses a deeper love for music. In the midst of juggling school, friends and family life, he also struggles with Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD).

Cooper’s career is steadily on the rise, with some of his most recent works being “Infraction,” “The Inhabitant,” “On the Come Up,” “Vindication” and more.

Lovie Simone as Keisha in “Forever” (Netflix)

Lovie Simon as Keisha Clark

Lovie Simon stars as Keisha, the co-star of “Forever,” and Justin’s love interest. Keisha is smart, confident and determined to take her successful track career to the next level after she graduates from high school. She comes from a single-parent home where her mother, Shelly, works long hours to ensure Keisha has everything she wants and desires. But Keisha also wants to help support her household, often making tough personal decisions that may not benefit her in the long run.

Simon’s most notable performance was in OWN’s “Greenleaf.” She’s also starred in “Social Distance,” “Manhunt,” “The Craft: Legacy,” “57 Seconds” and more.

Karen Pittman as Dawn in “Forever” (Netflix)

Karen Pittman as Dawn

Karen Pittman stars as Dawn, Justin’s mother and wife of Eric Edwards. Just as much as Dawn is committed to her work as a top executive in corporate finance, she’s just as dedicated a mother to her two sons and a wife to her husband. While she sometimes can be a bit overprotective and stern, she’s always there to support her children and hear them out when they’re going through their personal struggles, even when it comes to their first love.

Pittman previously starred in “The Morning Show,” “Unthinkably Good Things,” “Living With Yourself,” “What We Do Next” and more.

Wood Harris as Eric in “Forever” (Netflix)

Wood Harris as Eric

Wood Harris stars as Eric, father of Justin and husband to Dawn. Eric is the yin to Dawn’s yang. While she’s much more of a helicopter parent, Eric remains cool, calm and collected when his kids bring their daily shenanigans home. Unlike his college-educated wife, Eric, a successful and thriving restaurateur, only has a high school education. But when it comes to schooling his kids on the lessons that come with life and love, he’s the best teacher. Dawn and Eric are both trying to grapple with the ongoing police violence against Black boys while trying to make room for their sons’ social lives.

Harris has been in the acting game for years, with his most popular work being in “The Wire,” “Paid in Full,” “Remember the Titans,” “Above the Rim” and more.

Xosha Roquemore as Shelly in “Forever”

Xosha Roquemore as Shelly

Xosha Roquemore plays Shelly, Keisha’s mother. Shelly is a loving single mother who works long, taxing hours to make sure her daughter has everything she wants and desires. She had her daughter at a younger age, which makes her somewhat able to relate to her daughter’s life as a teen. However, just like every parent, she doesn’t know every detail about what Keisha goes through.

Roquemore previously starred in “Brian Banks,” “The Mindy Project,” Cherish the Day,” “Captain America: Brave New World” and more.

Marvin Lawrence Winans III as Jaden in “Forever” (Netflix)

Marvin Lawrence Winans III as Jaden

Marvin Lawrence Winans III stars as Jaden, Justin’s smart-mouthed little brother. While Jaden loves to give his brother a hard time by cracking jokes and teasing, he looks up to his sibling and only wants the best for him.

Winans previously starred in “Abbott Elementary” and “Santiago.”

Barry Shabaka Henley as George in “Forever” (Netflix)

Barry Shabaka Henley as George

Barry Shabaka Henley plays Keisha’s grandfather, George. George stepped up to be the male figure in Keisha’s life, and he never lets her slack off as he knows her full potential. He’s laid back, but he’s not afraid to set his grandchildren or anyone else straight if need be.

Shabaka has an acting career that spans over two decades. Some of his most popular performances were in “Life,” “The Terminal,” “Pavement,” “Lucky” and more.

Ali Gallo as Chloe in “Forever” (Netflix)

Ali Gallo as Chloe

Ali Gallo stars as Chloe, Keisha’s best friend. Not just Keisha’s bestie, she’s also the person to go to for sound advice, as Keisha can often react impulsively when making decisions, especially when it comes to boys. Chloe comes from a well-to-do background and family, but she’s down-to-earth and is always down to ride for Keisha when she needs her.

Gallo previously starred in “Everything I Ever Wanted,” “I Hate My Life I Want to Die,” “The Sex Lives of College Girls” and more.

Niles Fitch as Darius in “Forever” (Netflix)

Niles Fitch as Darius

Niles Fitch plays Darius, Justin’s best friend. Unlike Justin, Darius thrives off presenting himself as a charming player type who has no problem attracting the attention of young ladies at his high school. But when it comes to Justin, Darius just wants his friend to loosen up and get out of his shell.

Fitch previously starred in “Secret Society of Second-Born Royals,” “The Fallout,” “This Is Us,” “We Have a Ghost” and more.

Paigion Walker as Tiffany in “Forever” (Netflix)

Paigion Walker as Tiffany

Paigion Walker stars as Tiffany, one of Keisha’s older cousins. Tiffany is more like an older sister to Keisha, rather than an older cousin. No matter what, she and her other cousin, Brittany, are always there for Keisha in times of need. She’s a hard-working new mother who’s in love with her new title.

Walker previously starred in “All American,” “Rap Sh!t,” “Zatima,” “American Gangster: Trap Queens” and more.

Adriyan Rae as Brittany in “Forever” (Netflix)

Adriyan Rae as Brittany

Adriyan Rae stars as Keisha’s other cousin, Brittany. Just like Tiffany, she will pull out all the stops for her little cousin and is always there for her when she calls. She’s never afraid to put anyone in check if needed, and she’ll do it while providing some comedic relief.

Rae previously starred in “Vagrant Queen,” “The Game,” “Burning Sands,” “Light as a Feather” and more.

Xavier Mills as Christian Boykin in “Forever” (Netflix)

Xavier Mills as Christian Boykin

Xavier Mills stars Christian Boykin, Keisha’s old boyfriend, who has caused her a great deal of pain. The high school basketball star still has some feelings for Keisha, but he knows there’s a lot of work he’ll have to put in off the court if he ever wants to score any more of Keisha’s attention.

Mills previously starred in “Chad Powers,” “The Burial,” “Civil War,” “Making Him Famous” and more.