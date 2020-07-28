Former Deadspin Staffers Launch New Website Called Defector

The site is made “without access, without favor, without discretion and without interference,” according to its new landing page

| July 28, 2020 @ 8:48 AM
defector

Defector Media

Former staffers of Deadspin, a sports and culture website under the G/O Media banner, have come together to launch their own website, Defector.

The site’s editorial content arrives in September, but a podcast will be available in August.

Deadspin saw a mass staff exodus in November 2019 after every staff editor and writer resigned following the firing of top editor Barry Petchesky for failing to heed the new owners’ directive to focus exclusively on sports content.

Also Read: Deadspin Editor in Chief Jim Rich Promoted to Editorial Director of G/O Media

Petchesky tweeted about Defector Tuesday: “I and 17 former coworkers are starting a new site (sports and other) at Defector.com. We are going to try to make it good and enjoyable, and I hope you will read us.”

He added, “We are entirely worker-owned. No investors, no VC money, no private equity masters to sate. I am excited and I am terrified!”

The website declares, “We made this place together, we own it together, we run it together. Without access, without favor, without discretion, and without interference.”

There are subscription tiers available with various benefits, from commenting privileges to bespoke birthday videos from staffers.

A representative for the new site did not immediately return TheWrap’s request for comment on what reception to the new site has been, whether there has been a significant number of signups or whether longtime Deadspin freelancers or contributors will eventually be brought on, too.

