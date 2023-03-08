Former NBA Star Shawn Kemp Arrested in Washington State in Connection to Drive-by Shooting

Six-time NBA All-Star and Seattle Supersonics legend Shawn Kemp was arrested Wednesday in connection to a drive-by shooting in Washington state, according to online jail records.

Shortly before 2 p.m., an “altercation” between people in two cars led to gunfire in a parking lot in the 4500 block of South Steele Street, according to Tacoma Police. One of the cars fled the scene, and there were no injuries reported, but TPD said a gun was recovered from the scene, and the investigation is ongoing.

Tacoma Police did not confirm Kemp was arrested, but jail records show he was booked in the Pierce County Jail right before 6 p.m.

Kemp was a major part of Seattle’s success in the ’90s. He played 14 seasons in the association and spent his first eight years on the SuperSonics. He led Seattle to the 1996 NBA Finals against the Chicago Bulls and Michael Jordan.

Kemp was selected 17th overall in the 1989 draft and was one of the few players who went straight to the NBA without playing in college.