Ratings: Fox News Viewership Remains Steady Amid Dominion Lawsuit Revelations

by | March 8, 2023 @ 1:51 PM

The network saw a less than 1% increase in total viewers the day after Rupert Murdoch’s striking testimony was revealed

As Dominion Voting Systems continues its defamation lawsuit against Fox News, total viewership at the network has remained steady amid the continuous revelations about the on-air anchor’s endorsement of false claims about the 2020 election.

After Dominion Voting System’s Feb. 16 filing, which unveiled the striking discovery that dozens of networks executives and hosts, including Murdoch and host Tucker Carlson, were privately appalled by the network continuing to invite guests who presented unsupported election-fraud theories, the next day, Feb. 17, saw a slight 2.4% increase in total viewership when compared to total viewership for the first full week of February.

