Fox News hosts Dominion Rupert Murdoch

From left, Fox News Hosts Tucker Carlson, Jeanine Pirro, Sean Hannity and Maria Bartiromo (Getty Images)

Rupert Murdoch’s ‘Fatal Blow’ Deposition Won’t Harm Fox News: Viewers ‘Aren’t Going Anywhere’

by | March 6, 2023 @ 6:00 AM

The conservative news channel topped ratings again in February — and all its hosts have to do to keep it that way is avoid the subject, experts tell TheWrap

News Corp. chairman Rupert Murdoch’s deposition in the Dominion Voting Systems case may have been a “fatal blow” to Fox’s legal position as the $1.6 billion defamation case nears trial, but Fox News’ viewership should stay intact as long as its popular hosts just find other things to talk about, lawyers and crisis PR experts told TheWrap. 

Fox News’ alleged journalistic misdeeds in covering the 2020 election might seem like a broken record at this point, but its loyal fans are the ones skipping the drama. The channel topped cable news ratings again in February, growing viewership by 7% over January. So how does the channel keep its position after Murdoch’s astounding revelation that business considerations motivated putting election misinformation on the air? The formula is simple: back to the newsroom, but with caution and a lot of damage control. 

Raquel "Rocky" Harris

