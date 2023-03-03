Former Donald Trump strategist Steve Bannon has set his sights on taking down Fox News since Rupert Murdoch admitted his network endorsed the lie of a stolen election – and judging by the reaction Bannon got from an audience at CPAC, he has the full support of the MAGA crowd.

Bannon – who was sentenced to four months in a federal lockdown and a $6,500 fine for defying a Congressional subpoena from the Jan. 6 committee – took the stage at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) Friday afternoon and warned the Fox Corporation chairman, “You’ve disrespected Donald J. Trump long enough.”

Murdoch gave a sworn statement last month in Dominion Voting Systems’ $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox. Parts of his deposition were included in a plaintiffs’ filing in Delaware Superior Court. His testimony corroborates what Dominion asserted in a detailed filing earlier this month: That top hosts including Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson, Jeanine Pirro and Maria Bartiromo were privately horrified that their network was pushing Trump’s “stolen election” narrative – but went on-air with it anyway.

“Is there really that much going on at two in the afternoon on Fox News that you can’t cover him live?” the popular “War Room” podcaster asked the crowd. “They don’t respect you, read the depositions. They have a fear, a loathing and a contempt for you.” Bannon went all-in on the Murdoch family, calling the billionaire mogul an “oligarch” and his entire family “a bunch of foreigners” who have given America “nothing.”

The more Bannon trashed Fox News for delivering “softball” interviews with Trump’s primary opponents and how the network has a “soft ban” on Trump and his family, the more fired up the audience became, shouting, cheering and applauding.

“Murdoch, you’ve deemed Trump’s not going to be president. Well, we’ve deemed that you’re not going to have a network. Because we’re going to fight you every step of the way!”