Former Obama Aide Slams Jake Tapper for Resurrecting Hunter Biden Scandal: ‘All Of Us Knew’ | Video

It’s almost June 2025 and Hunter Biden’s scandal is back in the news, thanks in large part to CNN’s Jake Tapper and his book “Original Sin” — and former Obama aide Johanna Maska isn’t having it. At least that’s what Maska told fellow panelists in Friday’s episode of “Piers Morgan Uncensored.”

The Biden story isn’t new to anyone, she said, and “Hunter was corrupt! All of us knew! Hunter was corrupt.” Instead of regurgitating a story that dominated news cycles throughout 2023 and 2024, she continued, Tapper should have focused on the Trump administration.

“I also want us talking about issues that are not some made-up Jake Tapper scandal,” Maska told Chuck Todd. “I mean, Chuck, we traveled around the world with Jake Tapper and you, and I know that you guys care a lot about the story, but you also care about access. And Jake Tapper has done this multiple times where he has done whatever he can to get access. So now he’s kissing up to the right-wing media because he wants access in the Trump White House.”

While agreed that focusing on corruption in politics is important, Maska insisted Tapper just missed the mark.

“We are missing all of the stories that actually affect people,” she explained. “Corruption, absolutely cover it, but also the 1,000 plus page bill that the House Republicans just passed, that will actually affect people in Galesburg, Illinois. And that’s what’s going to matter this next election. My point is, Chuck, we had an election and we lost.”

In an interview with Bill Maher Friday night Tapper admitted he believes Dr. Jill Biden, President Biden, and Hunter Biden share the blame for the administration’s downfall and the president’s alleged mental decline.

“He had moments where he was non-functioning but he understood what was going on. We saw him earlier today: He can speak and talk. If he was here right now, he could talk for 10 to 15 minutes, he’d be fine,” he said.

Watch the episode of “Piers Morgan Uncensored” in the video above.