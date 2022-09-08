Former Raiders President Dan Ventrelle Joins WWE as Executive Vice President of Talent

Former Las Vegas Raiders president Dan Ventrelle is heading to WWE as executive vice president of talent, the company announced Thursday. Maurice F. Edelson will join as executive vice president, chief legal officer.

In his new role, Ventrelle will oversee the company’s talent department and report to chief content officer Paul Levesque, aka Triple H.

“As a lifelong fan, it is an honor to join the world’s premier sports entertainment company,” Ventrelle said in a statement. “I am inspired by the vision that Stephanie [McMahon], Nick [Khan] and Paul [Levesque] have for the future and excited to further the commitment to deliver exceptional talent to the WWE Universe.”

Levesque said in a statement: “Working with Dan during SummerSlam at Allegiant Stadium last year, we were impressed by his expertise across a number of business and personnel areas. We’re excited to welcome him to the company.”

Ventrelle heads to WWE following a lengthy stint with the Raiders, where he oversaw business operations for the team and helped the franchise move from Oakland to Las Vegas. He was also involved in the opening of the Allegiant Stadium. He was the lead negotiator for contracts with player and coaches, and the primary liaison with the NFL.

Edelson joins WWE after serving as general counsel at the Juilliard School, and before that, EVP and general counsel at Time, Inc. He will report to WWE chairwoman and co-CEO Stephanie McMahon.

“I could not be more delighted to be joining the WWE team at this moment,” Edelson said in a statement. “I look forward to contributing to the ongoing success and expansion of the WWE business.”

McMahon said in a statement: “Maurice brings to WWE a tremendous legal and business acumen within the media, arts and entertainment sectors. We look forward to his contributions to the organization.”