Brynee Baylor, a former Maryland prosecutor who once appeared on Bravo’s “Real Housewives of Potomac,” has filed a motion requesting the court allow her to serve out the remainder of her prison sentence at home in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

According to the filing, Baylor suffers from a kidney condition which makes her more susceptible to contracting the disease.

“In light of the aggressive spread of COVID-19–and the growing risk that the spread, if not slowed, will overwhelm the BOP’s health care system and cause countless more deaths–Ms. Baylor should be immediately released to home detention with whatever conditions this Court may determine,” the motion argued.

Baylor, who appeared on the first season of “Real Housewives of Potomac” as a “friend of the housewives,” was sentenced to 25 months in prison last fall on conspiracy and securities fraud charges related to a bogus investment scheme in 2010. The scheme also saw the Securities and Exchange Commission order her to pay $2.7 million prior to her criminal indictment.

Baylor started serving her sentence in January and was scheduled for an Oct. 26, 2021, release.

In response to Baylor’s motion, prosecutors argued that the court cannot honor Baylor’s request because she did not first exhaust her administrative options directly through the Bureau of Prisons.

Pamela Chelin contributed to this report.