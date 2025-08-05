Former X CEO Linda Yaccarino to Helm Weight Loss Drug Company eMed

One month after leaving Elon Musk’s X, Linda Yaccarino has found a new CEO title at eMed Population Health.

The digital health management platform aims to help patients on GLP-1 drugs like Wegovy and Ozempic. In her new role, Yaccarino will work with the company to form partnerships with additional national and global employers, as well as the government.

“The healthcare industry has been disrupted by technology, but not yet completely transformed by it,” Yaccarino said. “There is an opportunity to combine technology, lifestyle, and data in a new powerful way through the digital channels that impact consumers directly in ways that have never been done before.”

Yaccarino stepped down from her position as X CEO on July 9 after two years leading the company. She did not say why she was left X, but the move came after a bumpy ride at the company. She began at X in June 2023, less than a year after Musk bought the platform formerly known as Twitter. Daily active users dropped 10% while she was at the helm of the social media platform. Amid her resignation, X’s AI chatbot Grok went off on an antisemitic tirade after an “anti-woke” update.

Before leading Musk’s social media platform, Yaccarino served as chairman of global advertising and partnerships at NBCUniversal, where she oversaw advertising, partnerships and strategic initiatives, and had spent 20 years in ad sales and marketing roles at Turner.

The previous CEO of eMed was Wendi Mader, who joined the company in July 2024. Mader is no longer with eMed, a company rep said.