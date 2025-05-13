Fortnite Pro-Am 2025 Boasts 2.34 Million Hours Watched

The Fortnite Championship Series’ first pro-am since 2019 proved to be a massive success on Saturday, with the live event racking up 2.338 million hours watched.

Gamers Peterbot and AussieAntics ended up winning the 6-round competition held at USC’s Galen Center, beating out 19 other duos made up of professional Fortnite players paired with top content creators.

Round 2 saw peak viewership for the FNCS pro-am with 643,995 fans tuning in worldwide, while the average amount of viewers for the nearly 5-hour event held steady at 483,745. That’s including an unexpected, heat-related power outage that impacted Round 4 mid-game — but CouRageJD made sure to keep the crowd entertained by hosting an impromptu push-up competition between SypherPK and Nick Eh 30, with the latter taking that crown.

The event also featured meet-and-greets with the players, hundreds of people working behind the scenes, thousands of screens broadcasting worldwide, tons of purple merch, $500,000 in prizes and even in-game Axe of Champions pickaxe redemption codes for attendees.

Check out the full Top 10 results and their winnings, below:

FNCS Pro-Am 2025 Top 10 (Epic)

Also in attendance was Heather Garozzo — aka sapphiRe, the first woman to ever be inducted into the eSports Hall of Fame. She spoke to TheWrap all about the importance of seeing so many women partake in the weekend festivities and explained how other girls can get into Fortnite thanks to Gonna Need Milk’s The Milk Cup.

“The diversity in the characters is really amazing, you can see yourself and customize yourself in the game. They make it super easy to play, too. I love that the cash cups exist in the game, it’s really easy to just load up and start competing,” Garozzo shared. “But we also do things like The Milk Cup, we make it super accessible for women to get started, feel welcomed, feel like they’re in a safe environment. Hopefully they can one day play here in the big pro leagues — and some of them are, actually!”

Heather Garozzo (Raidiant)

“I stuck out like a sore thumb when I used to go to these events; I was the only woman in the room. But that’s not the case here, there’s so many women on that stage, streaming in the booths, on the broadcast. This is what I’ve worked my entire life for, to see this representation,” she added. “We want to get more women to this stage, but it can be intimidating … with Milk Cup Academy, it’s a great starting point. We’re going to pair you with different content creators, pro players and broadcast talent who will share tips and tricks and advice so you can feel more confident.”

Oh, and don’t forget to thank your bus driver.