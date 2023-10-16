“East New York” star Ezra Knight guest stars on Tuesday night’s “Found” as a doorman who seeks out Gabi’s (Shanola Hampton) help for a missing man he thinks the police wouldn’t bother to search for.

In this exclusive clip, which you can watch above, Cliff (Knight) shares a video of his missing friend Reggie with Gabi. When she asks why he hasn’t reported the disappearance to the authorities, he says he came to her “because I know you care for everyone.”

Says Cliff, “I’m just not confident that police would care about a missing gay widower in his 70s. And it’s only been two days and my only real evidence is the absence of our morning conversations.” He adds that the residents of his building mostly don’t acknowledge him but that, “Reggie sees me. He’s a good person.”

The series, which debuted on Oct. 3, stars Hampton as Gabi Mosely, a former kidnapping victim who has assembled her own uniquely qualified team to find missing people through often extra-judicial methods.

And her ace in the hole: The criminal (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) who abducted her and now serves, against his will, as her Hannibal Lecter-esque consultant.

“Found” is from creators Nkechi Okoro Carroll (“All American”) and Greg Berlanti (“Arrow”). It costars Kelli Williams (“The Practice”) and Brett Dalton (“Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D”). Karan Oberoi, Gabrielle Walsh and Arlen Escarpeta also star.

The series premiere of “Found” scored a solid audience for its launch as it tallied a total viewership of 3.76 million and a rating of 0.40, according to Nielsen live-plus-same-day figures.

Besides “East New York,” Knight’s other TV credits include “Law & Order,” “Daredevil” and “Billions.”

The episode “Missing While Widowed” airs Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. New episodes air Tuesdays at 10/9c on NBC and are available the next day on Peacock.