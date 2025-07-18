‘Foundation’ Season 3 Release Schedule: When Are New Episodes Out?

“Foundation” is back with another sizable time jump in Season 3 and the introduction of The Mule.

The series brings us back to the Galactic Empire of the Cleons as their rule is beginning to feel strained for the first time ever. As Cleon losses his grip, the Foundation project is put under attack by the introduction a telepathic mutant known as The Mule.

Here’s everything you need to know about where and when to tune in for the third season of Apple TV+’s “Foundation.”

When does “Foundation” Season 3 come out?

“Foundation” Season 3 premiered on Friday, July 11.

How can I watch “Foundation” Season 3?

The third season of “Foundation” is only available for streaming on Apple TV+. If you want to check the latest entry out you will need to sign up for a subscription.

Are episodes released weekly or all at once?

Episodes of Apple TV+’s “Foundation” series released weekly through the entirety of it’s 10 episode run. Here is a full rundown on when each episode lands on the streaming service.

Episode 1 – July 11

Episode 2 – July 18

Episode 3 – July 25

Episode 4 – Aug. 1

Episode 5 – Aug. 8

Episode 6 – Aug. 15

Episode 7 – Aug. 22

Episode 8 – Aug. 29

Episode 9 – Sept. 5

Episode 10 – Sept. 12

What is “Foundation” Season 3 about?

The third season takes place around 100 years after the events of Season 2. The Cleon dynasty is beginning to show it’s first real lagging while Gaal and Hari continue their work to ensure the Foundation project continues on track.

All while this is happening a telepathic mutant called The Mule – and one of the main antagonists of the series – finally reveals itself.

Who is in the “Foundation” Season 3 cast?

“Foundation” Season 3 stars Lee Pace, Lou Llobell, Jared Harris, Laura Birn, Terrence Mann, Cassian Bilton, and Pilou Asbæk as The Mule.

Watch the trailer: