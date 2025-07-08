‘Slow Horses’ Renewed for Season 7 at Apple TV+

Before its fifth season has even premiered, “Slow Horses” has already been renewed for Season 7. Apple TV+ announced the renewal news on Tuesday.

Season 7 will be six episodes long and will follow Jackson Lamb (Gary Oldman) and his band of Slow Horses as they are “on the hunt to find and neutralize a mole at the heart of British Government before they can bring down the state,” a press release for the upcoming season reads.

The British spy thriller was previously renewed for Season 6 last year. The upcoming fifth and sixth seasons are expected to adapt Mick Herron’s novels “London Rules,” “Joe Country” and “Slough House.” As for Season 5, that installment will premiere on Apple TV+ on Sept. 24.

“‘Slow Horses’ has won fans all over the world with its unique mix of self-deprecating British humor and high-octane action. I’m delighted viewers will have another season to enjoy Gary’s magnificent performance as Jackson Lamb alongside the Slow Horses slightly inept spycraft,” Jay Hunt, creative director for Europe at Apple TV+, said in a Tuesday statement.

The drama first premiered on Apple TV+ in 2022 where it quickly became a critical darling. All four seasons of “Slow Horses” have a Certified Fresh score on the review site Rotten Tomatoes with two seasons (Seasons 2 and 4) earning a rare 100%. As for Season 3, that installment earned nine Primetime Emmy Award nominations, winning Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series.

The series is produced for Apple TV+ by See-Saw Films, which is part of the Mediawan group. Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Dan Hassid, Mick Herron, Gail Mutrux, Douglas Urbanski and Oldman serve as executive producers. Season 7 will be adapted for television and executive produced by Ben Vanstone with Robert McKillop set to direct.