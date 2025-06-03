‘Slow Horses’ Season 5 Sets Premiere Date, Reveals First Look at Nick Mohammed’s Character

AppleTV+ revealed Tuesday “Slow Horses” Season 5 will premiere Sept 24. The streamer also shared first-look photos of the returning cast, including Gary Oldman as cynical spy Jackson Lamb.

Season 5 will welcome Nick Mohammed of “Ted Lasso” fame as a special guest star. According to Camden New Journal, he will be playing an ambitious politician called Zafar Jaffrey.

The six-episode season will premiere with two episodes, followed by one episode dropping weekly until Oct. 22.

Nick Mohammed of “Ted Lasso” in Season 5 of Slow Horses (CREDIT: Apple)

In season five of “Slow Horses,” “everyone is suspicious when resident tech nerd Roddy Ho (Christopher Chung) has a glamorous new girlfriend, but when a series of increasingly bizarre events occur across the city, it falls to the Slow Horses to work out how everything is connected. After all, Lamb knows that in the world of espionage, the London Rules – cover your back – always apply,” according to the show’s official logline.

Jackson’s motley spy crew is back (minus Marcus, alas), with Jack Lowden as River Cartwright, Saskia Reeves as Catherine Standish, Rosalind Eleazar as Louisa Guy, Aimee-Ffion Edwards as Shirley Dander and Tom Brooke as enigmatic new guy J.K. Coe.

Kristin Scott Thomas costars as MI5 head Diana Taverner; James Callis as Claude Whelan, the agency’s Director; Jonathan Pryce as River’s grandfather David, a retired spy; and Ruth Bradley as former police officer Emma Flyte who’s now Head of the Dogs, the internal security and tactical operations of MI5.

There’s no mention of Hugo Weaving, who played mercenary Frank Harkness, the main antagonist of Season 4.

The series is produced for Apple TV+ by See-Saw Films and adapted for television by Will Smith. Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Julian Stevens, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Douglas Urbanski, Gail Mutrux, Smith and Graham Yost serve as executive producers on the series. Saul Metzstein, who earned an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series for his work on “Slow Horses” season three, returns to helm season five.

Christopher Chung (right) as Roddy Ho(CREDIT: Apple)

A previous teaser trailer had River kissing Louisa, which Eleazar recently told TheWrap that “all is not what it seems.”

The upcoming season of the Emmy-winning series is based on the fifth book in Mick Herron’s “Slow Horses” series, “London Rules,” where the title phrase means “cover your back.”

Here are more first-look photos from Season 5 of “Slow Horses.” The series has already been renewed for Season 6.

Gary Oldman as Jackson Lamb (CREDIT: Apple)

Rosalind Eleazar, Christopher Chung, Saskia Reeves, Aimee-Ffion Edwards and Jack Lowden (CREDIT: Apple)

Christopher Chung as Roddy Ho (CREDIT: Apple)