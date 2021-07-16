Alanis Morissette, Nick Lachey, Grimes and Will.i.am to Judge Fox’s Avatar Singing Competition ‘Alter Ego’

Fox’s latest wacky singing competition has set its lineup of judges and found its host. The avatar-singing show “Alter Ego” will be emceed by TV personality Rocsi Diaz, with the panelists including Alanis Morissette, Nick Lachey, Grimes and will.i.am, the broadcast network said Friday.

Premiering directly after “The Masked Singer” Season 6 debuts this fall, “Alter Ego” is described by Fox as “the world’s first avatar singing competition series and the next iteration of the musical competition show.”

Per its official description: On “Alter Ego” lost dreams and second chances are reignited when singers from all walks of life become the stars they’ve always wanted to be. However, these contestants won’t perform as themselves. Rather, they’ll be given the chance to show how they’ve always wanted to be seen, creating their dream avatar Alter Ego to reinvent themselves while showcasing their unique performance style via motion capture technology. In “Alter Ego,” talent and technology come together to create a singing competition unlike anything the world has ever seen.

“’Alter Ego’ merges talent and technology to revolutionize the singing competition show in only a way Fox can do,” Rob Wade, Fox Entertainment’s president of alternative entertainment and specials, said in a statement Friday. “We are so excited to bring the fantastic will.i.am, Alanis, Grimes, Nick and Rocsi together as they search for the next big singing star, allowing incredible vocalists a chance to realize their dreams and perform like never before.”

A premiere date has not been set for “Alter Ego,” but that timing should be coming soon, along with the debut dates for Fox’s other new and returning shows — including the sixth season of the network’s flagship singing competition, “The Masked Singer.”

Speaking of “The Masked Singer,” very little is known about Season 6 at the moment. However, what we do know was exclusively revealed by TheWrap earlier this week in the form of the first teaser for the upcoming season. Readers can find that video, and all the clues it holds to the new costumes, right here.