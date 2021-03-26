Fox News’ “Fox & Friends” morning show on Friday went over President Joe Biden’s Thursday press conference and the reviews were not positive.

“It was kind of hard to watch at times,” admitted co-host Steve Doocy after the show rolled a montage of a selection of Biden’s answers. “He did seem confused. No idea what he was talking about. I didn’t understand what he was talking about. He rambled on until he apparently would occasionally either run out of gas or run out of words and then pause for a moment. You know, maybe he was searching for a new direction or a new word, couldn’t find it and changed the subject. Ultimately, maybe he was just rusty. What was it, 65 days he hasn’t had a formal press conference? Maybe he should have done it earlier.”

Will Cain suggested that the president might have gotten “lost” while looking through his notes, but added that “no one wants to make fun of Joe Biden or score cheap points.”

Also Read: Fox News Slapped With $1.6 Billion Defamation Suit by Dominion Voting Systems

“There were moments of clarity for Joe Biden, as well,” he said.

In Biden’s Thursday press conference, he announced his administration’s plan to double its goal of getting 100 million vaccinations done in his first 100 days in office after passing that milestone last week. He also confirmed he plans to run for re-election.

Watch “Fox & Friends” go through the conference above.