”NCIS“ was on repeats this week

The O.G. show was the highest-rated of the night, securing a 0.7 in the demo and 5.3 million total viewers at 8 p.m. “Lone Star” also had a strong showing with a 0.64 demo rating and 4.8 million total viewers at 9.

Fox took the top spot on Monday for both ratings and viewership. The network with its “9-1-1” franchise averaged a 0.67 rating in the key advertiser-coveted demographic of viewers ages 18-49, as well as 5.1 million total viewers across primetime.

In an interesting turn of events, CBS’ “The Neighborhood” actually secured the most viewers of the night, with 5.5 million at 8 p.m. Probably because the network’s ever-popular “NCIS” franchise was in reruns this week, so it didn’t put up the numbers it usually does.

“NCIS” got a 0.3 demo rating and 4.2 million total viewers, while “Hawai’i” had a 0.25 demo rating and 3.3 million total viewers.

ABC aired “Moana” during the first two hours of primetime. The movie did pretty average, with a 0.33 demo rating and 2.1 million total viewers. Meanwhile, NBC switched things up with an extra night of “New Amsterdam” this week. That managed a 0.26 demo rating and 2.4 million total viewers.

Here’s how everything went down across the major broadcast networks:

“9-1-1” was first, airing to a 0.7 demo rating and 5.3 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 9, “9-1-1: Lone Star” took home a 0.64 demo rating and 4.8 million total viewers. Fox doesn’t air new programming at 10.

CBS was second in ratings with a 0.35 in the demo and in total viewers with an average of 4.2 million. “The Neighborhood” drew a 0.55 demo rating and 5.5 million total viewers at 8 p.m., while “Bob Hearts Abishola” received a 0.44 demo rating and 5.1 million total viewers at 8:30. At 9, a rerun of “NCIS” earned a 0.3 demo rating and 4.2 million total viewers. A re-airing of “NCIS: Hawai’i” aired to a 0.25 demo rating and 3.3 million total viewers at 10.

ABC was third in ratings with a 0.34 in the demo and in total viewers with an average of 2.4 million. The animated musical “Moana” filled the 8 to 10 p.m. slots, securing a 0.33 demo rating and 2.1 million total viewers. “The Good Doctor” drew a 0.35 demo rating and 3.1 million total viewers at 10.

NBC was fourth in ratings with a 0.31 in the demo and in total viewers with an average of 2.2 million. “American Song Contest” got a 0.33 demo rating and 2 million total viewers at 8 p.m., while the first night of back-to-back “New Amsterdam” airings scored a 0.26 demo rating and 2.4 million total viewers at 10.

The CW was fifth in ratings with a 0.09 in the demo and in total viewers with an average of 369,000. “All American” had a 0.11 demo rating and 424,000 total viewers at 8 p.m., and “All American: Homecoming” had a 0.08 demo rating and 314,000 total viewers at 9. The CW doesn’t air primetime programming in the 10 p.m. hour.

Among the Spanish-language networks, Univision finished first with a 0.4 demo rating and in average total viewers with 1.5 million. “Soltero Con Hijas” earned a 0.4 demo rating and 1.3 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 9, “Mi Fortuna Es Amarte” had a 0.4 demo rating and 1.5 million total viewers. At 10, “Madre” received a 0.4 demo rating and 1.6 million total viewers.

Telemundo was second in ratings with a 0.3 demo rating and in average total viewers with 1.2 million. “Exatlón,” which began at 7 p.m., had a 0.2 demo rating and 1 million total viewers. “Hercai: Amor y Venganza” got a 0.3 demo rating and 1.3 million viewers from 9 to 11.