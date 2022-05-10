Ratings: Fox’s ‘9-1-1’ Secures the Demo, CBS’ ‘The Neighborhood’ Tops in Viewers

May 10, 2022

”NCIS“ was on repeats this week

Fox took the top spot on Monday for both ratings and viewership. The network with its “9-1-1” franchise averaged a 0.67 rating in the key advertiser-coveted demographic of viewers ages 18-49, as well as 5.1 million total viewers across primetime.

The O.G. show was the highest-rated of the night, securing a 0.7 in the demo and 5.3 million total viewers at 8 p.m. “Lone Star” also had a strong showing with a 0.64 demo rating and 4.8 million total viewers at 9. 

Katie Campione

