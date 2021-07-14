Fox Promotes Darren Schillace to President of Marketing

Fox Entertainment has promoted Darren Schillace from executive vice president of marketing for Fox Entertainment to president of the division, the broadcast network said Wednesday.

In his expanded role, Schillace will begin overseeing marketing strategies for Fox’s AVOD platform, Tubi, while also managing projects from Bento Box, Fox Alternative Entertainment and Blockchain Creative Labs. The exec will remain a “consistent contributor” on other marketing projects across Fox Entertainment.

Schillace’s responsibilities for Fox and Tubi include on-air and off-air promotion, brand and program advertising, national media and promotions, digital marketing, strategic partnerships, music, social media, affiliate marketing and production, per Fox. Additionally, he will continue to oversee Fox Entertainment’s strategy for its program development, Newfront and Upfront presentations.

Natalie Bastian, who is head of marketing for Tubi and was recently promoted to senior vice president, is now among Schillace’s direct reports, which also include: Scott Edwards, Executive Vice President, Head of Creative Advertising; Emily King, Executive Vice President, Marketing Strategy, Media and Digital; Mamie Coleman, Executive Vice President, FOX Entertainment Music; Laura Caraccioli, Senior Vice President, Head of Strategic Creative Partnerships; and Christian Kennel, Vice President, Production & Post Technology.

“Darren is a terrific marketer and a tireless, focused, creative partner. He and his team are frequent contributors to and, personally, genuine fans of popular culture; and it shows. Simply put, they thrive when they are elevating the work of our writers, partners and the entire senior management team,” Charlie Collier, CEO of Fox Entertainment, said. “As Fox and Tubi more closely align, Darren’s vision, creativity and focus will help better position both companies as leading platforms in the ad-supported arena and accelerate the growth of these and other Fox businesses.”

Before joining Fox in 2017, Schillace oversaw all marketing strategies for ABC’s primetime, late-night and daytime programming, spanning on-air promotion, off-network creative, digital marketing, social media, paid media, strategic partnerships and events.