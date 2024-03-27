Fox Entertainment Promotes Fernando Szew to Lead Studios, Michael Thorn as Network Chief

Fox Entertainment has changed its operational structure. Moving forward, the organization will operate under a three-pillar structure comprised of studio operations, linear and streaming platforms, and worldwide sales and licensing.

Under this change, Fernando Szew and Michael Thorn have been given new senior leadership roles. Szew will serve as head of Fox Entertainment Studios, and Thorn will serve as president of Fox Television Network. Both will report directly to Fox Entertainment CEO Rob Wade.

Allison Wallach’s position has also expanded. She will now oversee global unscripted programming for Fox Entertainment Studios under Szew’s leadership.

As for the third pillar of this new equation — the worldwide content sales unit for Fox Entertainment Global — that will be led on an interim basis by executive vice president Tony Vassiliadis, who will report directly to Wade. Vassiliadis will continue to run Fox Entertainment Global until a new leader is named. Once that happens, he will transition into a new senior role at the company.

“Under this new structure, every division of Fox Entertainment is now poised for growth and creative excellence as we super-serve our audiences everywhere. Now the work begins,” Wade said in a press release.

The founding partner and CEO of MarVista Entertainment and Fox Entertainment Global, Szew will be responsible for consolidating all of the network’s studio business engines globally. This will include Bento Box Entertainment, which is responsible for “Krapopolis,” “Grimsburg” and “Bob’s Burgers;” Fox Alternative Entertainment, which is home to “The Masked Singer;” Fox’s scripted studios, which produced “Animal Control;” MarVista Entertainment; Studio Ramsay Global; and Harvey Levin’s entertainment studio TMZ. It also includes series that were created for numerous third-party platforms, including Prime Video, Apple TV+, Hulu and Netflix.

As for Thorn, he was most recently the president of scripted programming for Fox Entertainment. As the leader of Fox Television Network, he will work closely with Szew to manage the network’s scripted, unscripted and casting teams. These are led by EVP of drama programming and development Brooke Bowman, SVP of comedy and animation programming and development Cheryl Dolins, EVP of unscripted Yasmin Rawji and SVP of casting Brittainy Roberts.