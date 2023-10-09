Fox Entertainment Global Names David Smyth EVP of Content Sales

Fox Entertainment Global has rounded out its senior leadership team, naming David Smyth as executive vice president of content sales.

Smyth will officially start the role full time in January of 2024 and will be based in London. He will report to chief operating officer Tony Vassiliadis.

Currently a consultant for Fox Entertainment Studios, in this new role Smyth will oversee global sales and domestic off-platform sales for programming produced by the company’s in-house studios. Those include Fox Alternative Entertainment, Fox Entertainment Studios, Studio Ramsay Global, Bento Box Entertainment, MarVista Entertainment and TMZ. Additionally, he will oversee global sales for content on Tubi, the AVOD streaming service owned by Fox.

Smyth is the latest addition to Fox Entertainment Global’s senior leadership team, which is led by COO Tony Vassiliadis, who is responsible for overseeing all business operations for the company. The team includes senior vice president of marketing and communications Deena Stern, senior vice president of business and legal affairs Lori Bernstein and vice president of strategy and operations Michol Hatwan. Fernando Szew serves as the chief executive officer of Fox Entertainment Global.

“As we look ahead and approach the next phase of Fox Entertainment Global’s growth, we’re incredibly fortunate to have an executive with David’s experience and global leadership join our organization,” Vassiliadis said in a statement shared with TheWrap. “With FEG’s portfolio continuing to expand with scripted, animated and unscripted programming, along with a slate of content from Tubi, David’s firm grasp across all genres and formats, as well as a strong track record of launching streaming platforms and an innovative approach to business, uniquely aligns with FEG’s entrepreneurial and collaborative spirit.”

“I am so delighted to be re-joining the Fox family and the terrific business and team Fernando and Tony have built,” Smyth said in a statement. “This is an exciting new era for Fox, and I feel privileged to play a part in what I am sure will be a fantastic next chapter. I can’t wait to get started and to work with Tony, Deena, Lori and Michol, as well as with Michael Thorn, Allison Wallach and the terrific team at Fox Entertainment.”

Recently, Smyth served as a consultant for the brand, focusing on international scripted co-production and development partnerships. In this role, he reported to Michael Thorn, Fox Entertainment’s president of scripted programming, whom he will continue to work with in his new role along with president of unscripted programming Allison Wallach.

Prior to his consulting role, Smyth was CEO of Beyond Rights. During his time with the company he launched several FAST channel partnerships globally. He was also the founder and CEO of YouLook.tv, the U.K.’s first multi-channel AVOD service and has been a full-time leader at Fox before. As senior vice president and managing director for Fox Television Distribution, Smyth closed major licensing deals across film and television, including “Avatar,” “X-Men,” “Die Hard,” “The Simpsons” and “Prison Break” as well as ” FX’s “What We Do in the Shadows,” “Mayans M.C.” and “Pose.”