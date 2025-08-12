Fox Entertainment Global Names Liz Tang VP of UK Content and Acquisitions

Fox Entertainment Global, Fox Entertainment’s worldwide TV distribution division, announced Tuesday that Liz Tang has been named vice president of U.K. Content and Acquisitions.

Tang will be based in London, where she’ll oversee content management for distributing Fox Entertainment-owned or -affiliated productions, and will also identify and acquire third party-produced programming with an eye on both scripted and unscripted shows.

“Liz is an accomplished and well-loved content executive with deep relationships across the industry and an exceptional eye for commercially and creatively compelling programming. Her experience with the production community and across acquisitions and programming with both broadcasters/platforms and global distribution companies, will be invaluable in supporting Fox’s expanding slate,” Prentiss Fraser, president of Fox Entertainment Global, said in a statement.

Tang goes to Fox Entertainment Global following a five-year tenure at the former Endeavor Content, which was rebranded as Fifth Season in 2022. While at that company, she ran a global team that sourced, acquired and financed scripted and unscripted projects for TV distribution, work that included partnerships with producers and talent, as well as securing projects at any stage of production.

Before that, she was a buyer for TV channels such as Sky UK, BBC Studios, Channel 5 and Discovery Networks International, where she managed licensing and acquisition of content on various platforms worldwide. Her career began at Viacom within MTV Networks and Epix where she was based in both London and New York.