Fox Entertainment Studios, HarperCollins Join Forces for First-Look TV and Film Development Deal

Fox is joining forces with HarperCollins in a first-look deal spanning film, TV and literature. The partnership — specifically between Fox Entertainment Studios and HarperCollins’ Avon A imprint — is reciprocal: Fox can produce films and TV adaptations of Avon A titles, while Avon A can publish books based on Fox Entertainment Studios properties.

“From YA to horror, Avon A has built an impressive library of genre-spanning, trend-driven stories that are begging for adaptation. Our ability to mine this rich, ever-growing collection opens a world of storytelling possibilities with of the moment immediacy for viewers and readers alike,” Hannah Pillemer, head of scripted for Fox Entertainment Studios, said in a statement. “The reciprocal nature of our partnership makes it even more exciting by connecting audiences with great stories in new ways and giving them fresh opportunities to enjoy characters they love across multiple mediums.”

Avon A is a publishing imprint of HarperCollins focused on publishing genre titles for readers of various age groups. Titles include Alexandra Moody’s “Rival Darling,” S. E. Wendel’s “Heartsong,” Kate Crew’s “Rook & Rebel,” Michelle Brandon’s “Rush Week” and Emma Lucy’s “Live, Ranch, Love.”

“Developing new IP across both screen and page is the kind of symbiotic relationship that’s a storyteller’s dream, whether you’re an author or a screenwriter,” Caroline Fraser, head of HarperCollins Productions, said. “The team at Avon A and our friends at Fox are already deep into their respective wish lists of adaptations and plan to announce an inaugural slate of fresh, captivating storytelling opportunities soon. From engaging audiences with a great new movie or inspiring people to read books, there’s no question this partnership is a great match.”

Fox Entertainment Studios productions include “Going Dutch,” “Animal Control” and “Best Medicine.” Through this two-way partnership, Avon A will have ownership of companion literature to series and projects such as these, while Fox Entertainment Studios will be able to develop series based on Avon A’s popular titles.

“This is about building a true creative dialogue between two companies that deeply understand what readers and viewers want,” Tessa Woodward, VP and editorial director at Avon A, said. “By combining our focus on delivering trend-driven, genre-spanning fiction for readers of all ages with Fox’s track record in producing unforgettable scripted entertainment, we’re creating a pipeline that delivers compelling, commercial stories across platforms by deepening fan engagement and creating new entry points into our authors’ work.”