Fox Entertainment Global Taps Sony’s Matt Hanna to Lead US, Canada, Latin America Sales

Fox Entertainment Global has appointed former Sony Pictures Entertainment executive Matt Hanna to oversee all sales in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

In his new role as Americas senior vice president, Hanna will lead licensing and distribution strategy and be responsible for the company’s content monetization strategy across the Americas.

He will be focused on maximizing the value of original and acquired IP across linear, digital, transactional, ancillary, and emerging platform models.

Hanna, who has 20 years of experience in content licensing, distribution, and digital strategy, most recently served as Sony Pictures Entertainment’s senior vice president of global distribution, where he led multi-territory and global film and television licensing deals.

Prior to that, he held multiple senior leadership positions at Sony across U.S. television distribution, home entertainment, and legal affairs. He began his career as an associate at Latham & Watkins LLP.

“Matt’s proven track record in driving sales and forging partnerships will be instrumental as we expand our programming reach across the Americas,” Fox Entertainment Global President Prentiss Frasier said in a statement. “His strategic insights, strong relationships, and passion for the industry make him an invaluable addition to our executive team.”

The latest hire comes after Fox Entertainment Global appointed FX’s JJ Klein to the role of SVP, current for scripted entertainment and CBS Studios’ Brie Neimand as SVP, scripted development.

Bento Box Entertainment’s Dana Tafoya-Cameron was also promoted to executive vice president and head of the animation studio, while Netflix’s Michelle Huynh was appointed EVP of studio content operations.

Additionally, Allison Wallach and Hannah Pillemer lead unscripted entertainment and scripted entertainment, respectively, for Fox Entertainment Studios, serving alongside its president Fernando Szew.