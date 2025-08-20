Fox Entertainment Studios Taps JJ Klein and Brie Neimand for Scripted Programming Roles

Fox Entertainment Studios expanded its scripted programming operation with the hiring of renowned executives.

The studio appointed JJ Klein, an FX veteran, to the role of SVP, current for scripted entertainment and Brie Neimand, formerly of CBS Studios, as SVP, scripted development. Both will report to Hannah Pillemer, the studio’s EVP and head of scripted entertainment.

“With executives like JJ and Brie in these newly created roles, our Scripted Entertainment leadership team is locked and set to deliver creative that captivates and connects audiences globally,” Pillemer said in a statement. “From the Fox Television Network to third-party partners worldwide, and from broadcast to streaming to digital storytelling, the team is shaping Fox into a next-gen studio, where bold stories move audiences and meet them where they are.”

Klein and Neimand are the latest additions to Pillemer’s senior leadership team, which also includes Ani Kevork, SVP physical production and Larry Grimaldi, SVP creative Affairs & current, as well as Tomii Crump, SVP talent strategy, who supports both scripted and unscripted content with a dual report to Pillemer and Allison Wallach, EVP & head of unscripted at Fox Entertainment Studios.

Klein spent 12 years at FX Networks and served as SVP of current series, where she shepherded numerous hit shows “The Bear,” “Better Things” and “Snowfall.” Prior to the network she worked Charlize Theron’s Denver & Delilah Films, Comedy Central, Shawn Levy’s 21 Laps Entertainment and Demi Moore and Suzanne Todd’s Moving Pictures, where she was an associate producer and nominated for an Emmy for the HBO series “If These Walls Could Talk.”

Neimand previously worked as senior vice president of current programming at CBS Studios, where she worked across the slate including in shows like “Criminal Minds: Evolution,” “Digman,” “Glamorous” and “Rabbit Hole.” She previously worked on executive roles at Mojo Films, Take Fountain Productions and Participant Media, driving scripted development, packaging and content strategy across platforms.

The leadership expansion comes as Fox Entertainment Studios bolsters its scripted slate both at the Fox network and beyond. The studio is producing the upcoming Fox event series “The Faithful” and the medical comedy series “Best Medicine, as well returning shows “Animal Control” and “Going Dutch.”

The studio also produces Hallmark series “The Way Home” and “The Chicken Sisters,” formerly at MarVista Entertainment, which was absorbed by Fox Entertainment. The studio also oversees the Fox-owned animation studio Bento Box Entertainment,

