Fox Entertainment Studios Promotes Dana Tafoya-Cameron to Head of Bento Box Entertainment

Fox Entertainment Studios promoted Dana Tafoya-Cameron to executive vice president and head of Bento Box Entertainment, the company announced Monday. It also added Netflix’s Michelle Huynh as its EVP of studio content operations.

The pair will report to Fox Entertainment Studios president Fernando Szew.

“These two proven leaders make our strong leadership team even stronger,” Szew said in a statement. “With a world-class senior team now in place, we’ll leverage the power of Fox to continue building a modern content studio, where bold storytelling and innovative production come together to shape what’s next in entertainment.”

Tafoya-Cameron most recently served as Bento Box’s head of productions, where she was responsible for production operations, expanding the studio’s global footprint and overseeing animated series including “Krapopolis,” “Grimsburg,” “Universal Basic Guys,” “Bob’s Burgers” and “The Great North.”

Prior to joining the company in 2019, she worked at Film Roman, Activision, Fox Family, Saban Entertainment and Marvel. She replaces Bento’s current head Brett Coker, who announced his retirement earlier this year.

“We thank Brett for his countless contributions, wish him well and know he leaves the studio in the best of hands as Dana continues to grow Bento Box as a hub for creator-driven content and innovation in the animation space,” Szew added.

Huynh has held multiple leadership positions at Netflix, including global head of systems, workflows and technology.

Prior to the streamer, she held senior roles at NBCUniversal and Marvel Entertainment, where she led enterprise-wide initiatives in content security, production technology and global media distribution.

In addition to Tafoya-Cameron and Huynh, Szew’s senior management team includes unscripted entertainment head Allison Wallach and scripted entertainment head Hannah Pillemer.