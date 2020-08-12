Fox Entertainment’s Head of Casting Tess Sanchez Exits Company
Vice president of casting Brittainy Roberts will now lead the department
Reid Nakamura | August 12, 2020 @ 4:01 PM
Last Updated: August 12, 2020 @ 4:02 PM
Tess Sanchez has exited as executive vice president of casting at Fox as the network reduces the size of its in-house casting department, TheWrap has learned.
“We are reorganizing our casting department and made the difficult decision to eliminate the Executive Vice President position. We thank Tess for her many contributions and wish her the best in her future endeavors,” a network spokesperson said in a statement.
Vice president of casting Brittainy Roberts will now oversee the department going forward, reporting directly to Fox Entertainment’s president of entertainment Michael Thorn.
Sanchez had been at Fox since 2009, overseeing the casting of “Empire,” and other Fox series like “Gotham,” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and recent unscripted hit “The Masked Singer,” during her tenure. She was upped to executive vice president in 2016. Before joining Fox, Sanchez worked on shows like “Felicity,” “Dawson’s Creek” and “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” as a casting executive at the WB.
Roberts joined Fox’s casting department in 2011, and was promoted to VP in 2017.
