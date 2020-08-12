Go Pro Today

Fox Entertainment’s Head of Casting Tess Sanchez Exits Company

Vice president of casting Brittainy Roberts will now lead the department

| August 12, 2020 @ 4:01 PM Last Updated: August 12, 2020 @ 4:02 PM
Tess Sanchez Fox

Tess Sanchez has exited as executive vice president of casting at Fox as the network reduces the size of its in-house casting department, TheWrap has learned.

“We are reorganizing our casting department and made the difficult decision to eliminate the Executive Vice President position. We thank Tess for her many contributions and wish her the best in her future endeavors,” a network spokesperson said in a statement.

Vice president of casting Brittainy Roberts will now oversee the department going forward, reporting directly to Fox Entertainment’s president of entertainment Michael Thorn.

Also Read: AI Drama 'neXt' Gets Premiere Date From Fox - Watch the New Trailer (Video)

Sanchez had been at Fox since 2009, overseeing the casting of “Empire,” and other Fox series like “Gotham,” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and recent unscripted hit “The Masked Singer,” during her tenure. She was upped to executive vice president in 2016. Before joining Fox, Sanchez worked on shows like “Felicity,” “Dawson’s Creek” and “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” as a casting executive at the WB.

Roberts joined Fox’s casting department in 2011, and was promoted to VP in 2017.

Fall TV 2020: All the Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows - So Far (Photos)

  • fall tv 2020 premiere dates Showtime/FX/Hulu/Fox
  • Teen Mom 2 MTV
  • AP Bio Season 3 Peacock
  • HBO Max
  • Away Hilary Swank Netflix
  • Stormfront Aya Cash The Boys Season 2 Amazon Prime Video
  • Method Man in Power Book II: Ghost Starz
  • Woke Lamorne Morris Hulu
  • Julie and the Phantoms Netflix
  • The Third Day HBO
  • We Are Who We Are HBO
  • Enslaved Epix
  • Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous Hulu
  • Pen15 Hulu
  • Ratched Sarah Paulson Netflix
  • LA's Finest Fox
  • filthy rich Fox
  • A Wilderness of Error FX
  • Simpsons Fox
  • Bless the Harts Fox
  • Bobs Burgers Fox
  • Showtime
  • Family Guy Fox
  • Fargo Year 4 - Chris Rock FX
  • Coroner The CW
  • Gangs of London AMC
  • Salisbury Poisonings AMC
  • Kaitlyn Dever Getty
  • Ethan Hawke Good Lord Bird Showtime Showtime
  • britannia Epix
  • The Walking Dead World Beyond AMC
  • Soulmates AMC
  • NEXT Fox
  • fear the walking dead ftwd season 6 premiere and trailer AMC
  • Star Trek Discovery Season 3 CBS All Access
  • Helstrom Hulu Comic-Con at Home San Diego Comic-Con Trailer Hulu
  • The Undoing HBO
  • Animaniacs Hulu
1 of 38

Here’s when 37 broadcast, cable and streaming series debut and come back

Fall will be here before we know it, and it's safe to say that when it arrives, everyone will still be staying at home as much as possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Luckily, dozens of new and returning shows are premiering this autumn to keep you company. TheWrap has rounded up all the dates we know -- so far -- for Fall TV shows' debuts. We will continue to update the list as more become available.

For the purposes of this gallery, we've designated Sept. 1 as the beginning of fall rather than the official Sept. 22 start, since "Fall TV" is sure to be more loosely defined this year.

Also Read: Here’s the Complete Fall 2020 TV Schedule for All 5 Broadcast Networks

View In Gallery

Related Content

The essential source
for entertainment insiders

Sign up for your
FREE TRIAL!

GO PRO NO THANKS