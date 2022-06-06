We've Got Hollywood Covered
Fox Sets Fall Premiere Dates for ‘The Cleaning Lady,’ ‘The Masked Singer’ and More

The network’s new country music drama ”Monarch“ will kick things off on Sept. 11

| June 6, 2022 @ 12:00 PM

THE CLEANING LADY: Élodie Yung in the “Coming Home Again” episode of THE CLEANING LADY airing Monday, March 7 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. ©2022 Fox Media LLC. CR: Jeff Neumann/FOX

Fox has announced its fall schedule for all new and returning series, including Season 2 of “The Cleaning Lady” and Season 8 of “The Masked Singer.”

The network’s new country music drama “Monarch” will kick things off on Sept. 11, followed by the Season 6 premiere of “The Resident on Sept. 20.

Both “9-1-1” and “The Cleaning Lady” will premiere on Sept. 19, and “The Masked Singer” will begin on Sept. 21. On Sept. 25, Fox will debut its slate of animated series, including “The Simpsons” and “Bob’s Burgers.”

Additional release dates for Fox’s 2022-23 schedule are set to be announced at a later date and should include shows like “9-1-1: Lone Star,” “Accused,” “Masterchef” and “Fantasy Island.”

See the entire fall premiere schedule below:

Sunday, Sept. 11, Immediately Following FOX NFL Doubleheader

8:00-9:00 PM                                                         MONARCH

Monday, Sept. 19

8:00-9:00 PM                                                        9-1-1 (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM                                                      THE CLEANING LADY (Season Premiere)

Tuesday, Sept. 20:                                                         

8:00-9:00 PM                                                        THE RESIDENT (Season Premiere)    

9:00-10:00 PM                                                      MONARCH (Series Premiere, Part Two)      

Wednesday, Sept. 21:                                                         

8:00-9:00 PM                                                        THE MASKED SINGER (Season Premiere)        

9:00-10:00 PM                                                      LEGO MASTERS (Season Premiere)     

Fridays (ONGOING)

8:00-10:00 PM                                                      FOX’s WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN

Sunday, Sept. 25

8:00-8:30 PM                                                         THE SIMPSONS (Season Premiere)

8:30-9:00 PM                                                         THE GREAT NORTH (Season Premiere)

9:00-9:30 PM                                                         BOB’S BURGERS (Season Premiere)

9:30-10:00 PM                                                       FAMILY GUY (Season Premiere)

Thursday, Sept. 29:               

8:00-9:00 PM                                                         HELL’S KITCHEN (Season Premiere)

9:00-9:30 PM                                                         WELCOME TO FLATCH (Season Premiere)        

9:30-10:00 PM                                                       CALL ME KAT (Season Premiere)      

