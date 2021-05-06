‘Fox & Friends’ Hosts Return to Couch: ‘We’re All Vaccinated’ (Video)

The “Fox & Friends” hosts — Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt and Brian Kilmeade — returned to an in-studio couch Thursday morning for the first time since the onset of the pandemic, and made sure to confirm all three of them were vaccinated first. (It wasn’t the famous “curvy couch” the show’s viewers might recall from pre-coronavirus times; the morning show is borrowing the larger sofa from 12 p.m. ET’s “Outnumbered” to accommodate social distancing.)

“Look: We’re back on the couch! We’ve all been vaccinated and we’re six feet apart. Ainsley demanded to see my vaccination card and here it is right here,” declared co-host Doocy.

Earhardt agreed, joking that she “needed to see that” to feel comfortable.

Fox News Media

Their confirmation comes at an important moment in the pandemic as many states are reopening; A new study found a link between watching conservative opinion programming and believing in COVID-19 conspiracy theories and not wanting to get a vaccine, for instance.

Other opinion programs on Fox News are taking a different approach. Highly-rated primetime host Tucker Carlson has been speculating with no evidence that COVID-19 vaccines are dangerous to pregnant women and said that college students don’t need them and wondering, again baselessly, if the vaccine is killing people. (There is no evidence that it is.)

Carlson did mention this week, however, that he, too, has been fully vaccinated.