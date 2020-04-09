Fox News host Jedediah Bila revealed Thursday she has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The “Fox & Friends” weekend anchor wrote on Instagram, “I know I’ve been a little MIA. I’m actually at home recovering from Covid-19. I’m very much on the mend, so please don’t worry. My husband is also recovering well at home and Hartley luckily did not get sick,” she wrote, referencing her baby son and adding a grateful emoji.

She continued, “This is a crazy time in the world, full of so much anxiety and fear. I’ve learned so much this past week and done so much thinking. Know that I’m sending love, peace, and good energy from my family to yours. I’ll be sharing more in coming weeks. Thank you for your messages. I love and miss you all.”

Bila, a former co-host of “The View,” was hired to the weekend position on “Fox & Friends” in April 2019 after previously appearing on the program as a guest fill-in host. She first joined Fox News as a contributor in 2013, appearing regularly on several Fox News shows, including “Outnumbered” and “The Five.” After joining and then exiting “The View” after the 2017-18 season, Bila rejoined Fox News as a contributor in 2018.

She isn’t the only television news personality who has been diagnosed. CNN’s Brooke Baldwin and Chris Cuomo revealed earlier this month that they, too, caught the virus that has ground the economy to a halt and changed the American way of life.