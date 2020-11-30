Fox News’ Will Cain said on Monday that it’s because of Americans’ “individual spirit” that they don’t follow “sensible” pandemic regulations, like wearing masks to stop the spread of COVID-19.

“Everyone is trying to be safe,” he said, “but what’s going to happen for policymakers is at some point they’re going to have to realize Americans just are not going to follow guidance no matter how sensible it might be. There’s just an individual spirit.”

“Fox & Friends” co-host Steve Doocy jumped in, pointing out that “this is a crazy time in American history where we don’t quite understand how easy it is to get.”

The fill-in anchor, who was replacing Brian Kilmeade for the day, came up with the “individual spirit” label earlier in the conversation, when he said, “I don’t know what we will call it — individual spirit? — but I’m not going to be putting on a mask around my family.”

Over the weekend, White House Coronavirus Taskforce coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx urged anyone who might have seen family over the Thanksgiving holiday to get tested for COVID-19 and wear a mask.

