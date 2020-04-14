Fox News’ Andrew Napolitano Rejects Trump Claim of ‘Total’ Authority to Reopen Economy

Tuesday morning on Fox News’ “Fox & Friends” morning show, senior judicial analyst Andrew Napolitano pushed back on President Donald Trump’s Monday declaration that he has “total” authority over the coronavirus-related shutdown of the United States economy and workforce.
“In areas of health, safety and welfare the Tenth Amendment expressly reserves the power to regulate for those areas to the states,” explained the judge when asked directly about the division of power by co-host Steve Doocy.
He went on, “In terms of the actual power — for example, to reopen Broadway theaters, to reopen stadiums, to reopen restaurants, to reopen other parts of the economy that have been shut down — it is the governors who have shut them down and it is the governors who will make the decision to open it up.”
He explained that “there are things, however, that the president and Congress can do,” like give states money, which he noted some might call “bribery.”
Monday night, during a long and often hostile press briefing, Trump declared when talking about the economic shutdown that has resulted from stay-at-home orders and businesses closing, “When somebody’s the President of the United States, the authority is total and that’s the way it’s gotta be. It’s total and the governors know that.”
Responding to Trump's claim of 'total authority' to reopen the economy, Andrew Napolitano says "the decision is the governor's, not the president's," but offers advice on how Trump and Congress could persuade governors to reopen things when DC wants them to. pic.twitter.com/1h4jrEwAUJ
All the Broadway Shows Killed (and Postponed) Due to Coronavirus Shutdown
When New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo closed Broadway theaters on March 12 in response to the coronavirus pandemic, the New York theater scene was heating up ahead of the Tony Awards -- with 31 shows playing and another eight scheduled to begin performances by mid-April. Now the theaters will remain dark until at least June 7 -- the date the now-postponed Tony Awards were scheduled to take place. But the uncertainty of when theaters (and Broadway-bound tourists) might return has forced some producers to close shows early -- or push new productions to sometime in the future.
Closed: "Hangmen"
Martin McDonagh’s new comedy, starring Dan Stevens ("Downton Abbey") and Mark Addy ("Game of Thrones"), announced March 20 it would not reopen after playing 13 preview performances ahead of an expected March 19 official opening.
Closed: "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?"
The revival of Edward Albee's classic drama, starring Laurie Metcalf and Rupert Everett, had played just nine preview performances before Broadway went dark. With the scheduled April 9 official opening off the table, producers decided to close the show on March 21.
Postponed: "Flying Over Sunset"
The new musical by composer Tom Kitt ("Next to Normal," pictured), lyricist Michael Korie ("Grey Gardens") and book writer James Lapine ("Into the Woods") was scheduled to begin performances on March 12 ahead of an official April 16 opening. On March 24 the Lincoln Center Theater announced the show's opening would be pushed to the fall.
Postponed: "Birthday Candles"
Noah Haidle's play, starring Debra Messing and Andre Braugher, was due to begin performances in early April. But on March 25, Roundabout Theatre Company announced it would open this fall instead.
Postponed: "Caroline, or Change"
Roundabout also delayed the opening of its revival of the Jeanine Tesori-Tony Kushner musical "Caroline, or Change," starring Sharon D. Clarke in an Olivier Award-winning performance. The show had been set for an April 7 opening at Studio 54.
Postponed: "How I Learned to Drive"
Manhattan Theatre Club announced on April 7 it was postponing a Mary-Louise Parker-led revival of "How I Learned to Drive" to the 2020-21 season. The Pulitzer-winning drama, with David Morse as co-star, was due to open April 22, just before the cutoff for this year's Tony Awards.
Closed: "Beetlejuice"
The Tony-nominated musical was being evicted from the Winter Garden Theatre on June 6 (even though ticket sales had dramatically improved over the fall and winter). Now producers are hoping to find a new theater when Broadway opens up, though there's no guarantee that will happen. The adaptation of Tim Burton's 1988 movie played played 27 previews and 366 regular performances.
Postponed: The Tony Awards
Since there's no word yet on when Broadway performances might resume, the Broadway League on March 25 indefinitely postponed this year's Tony Awards, which had been scheduled for June 7 at Radio City Music Hall.
1 of 9
“Beetlejuice” is the latest affected
When New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo closed Broadway theaters on March 12 in response to the coronavirus pandemic, the New York theater scene was heating up ahead of the Tony Awards -- with 31 shows playing and another eight scheduled to begin performances by mid-April. Now the theaters will remain dark until at least June 7 -- the date the now-postponed Tony Awards were scheduled to take place. But the uncertainty of when theaters (and Broadway-bound tourists) might return has forced some producers to close shows early -- or push new productions to sometime in the future.