Fox News’ Shannon Bream Caps ‘Difficult Year’ With Her New Best-Seller

“Fox News @ Night” host Shannon Bream thinks the timing is just right for her new book, “The Women of the Bible Speak” — and not just because it hit shelves this week days before Easter Sunday.

“We’ve all lived through a really difficult year, suffering all kinds of different losses, so I pray this book will deliver a strong dose of encouragement and hope!” Bream told TheWrap.

Bream’s book, which focuses on the stories of women of the Bible and how their wisdom applies to everyday situations, has already hit No. 5 on the Amazon Best Seller List and ranks first in Christian Women’s Issues.

“The Women of the Bible Speak” is only the second title on the roster of Fox News Books, an imprint that launched last fall with “Fox & Friends Weekend” co-host Pete Hegseth’s nonfiction book, “Modern Warriors: Real Stories from Real Heroes.”

Bream, who two years ago published another faith-based book called “Finding the Bright Side: The Art of Chasing What Matters,” said that even modern women can find inspiration in the stories of Biblical women.

“I hope women in 2021 will see that the things many of us struggle with today – family trouble, chronic illness, financial ruin, infertility and widowhood — were the same problems these women encountered centuries ago,” Bream said. “God was with them, and guided by faith, they found their way through.”

She also noted that the women of the Bible are far from perfect. “The women are faithful and courageous and flawed! Some of them get wildly off track, but I love that we can see God was still working through their circumstances — making something beautiful out of their mistakes,” Bream said. “There are women who are strong leaders, and I found them so inspiring. There were also women who were on the fringes of society, even outcasts, and Jesus never rejected them. Instead, He went right to where they were and showed them enormous compassion and acceptance.”

Bream, who in 2020 signed a multi-year deal with the network, joined “Fox & Friends” on Wednesday to discuss the book’s release. (Watch the video from her appearance here.)