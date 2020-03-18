Fox News Breaks 16-Month Twitter Silence With Tweet About Coronavirus Coverage
The account tweeted a link to highlight the company’s coverage of the pandemic
Lindsey Ellefson | March 18, 2020 @ 12:35 PM
Last Updated: March 18, 2020 @ 1:19 PM
Ryan Ward for TheWrap
The @FoxNews Twitter account broke its year-long silence Wednesday, tweeting a link to highlight the company’s coronavirus coverage. The tweet was the first to appear on the account since November 2018.
“Keep up with all the latest COVID-19 news, including tips on keeping safe and stories of survival, struggle and inspiration, at http://FoxNews.com and watch Fox News Channel on television or online – no authentication required,” says the tweet.
The network’s apparent Twitter boycott began November 2018 after left-wing protesters tweeted out primetime host Tucker Carlson’s home address as part of a campaign to demonstrate outside his home.
“Twitter was never a source of referral traffic for us,” an individual with knowledge of Fox News’ digital division told TheWrap in November 2019, a year after the network stopped Tweeting. “The revenue from Twitter was never significant enough,” the individual added, noting that YouTube “brings in significantly more revenue for us than Twitter.”
Carlson himself has continued to send sporadic tweets to his 3 million Twitter followers. And other Fox News personalities like Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham and Bret Baier remain active on their accounts — likewise, the accounts set for individual shows like the early-morning show “Fox and Friends First.”
The network’s confidence in shunning Twitter wasn’t always so assured. When the apparent boycott moved into its second week, long before any staffers considered it might last a full year, one worried insider told TheWrap the move was “hurting traffic” since the accounts were used to tweet site links. “I dislike that they are doing this,” that person said.
Stars Who Have Tested Positive for Coronavirus (Photos)
As the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to spread, even the Hollywood community has been affected. From actors to executives, here is a list of confirmed celebrity coronavirus cases.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson announced they both tested positive for coronavirus in Australia while filming their Elvis Presley biopic. The couple isolated themselves and are keeping their spirits up, sharing their experience on Instagram.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Former Bond Girl Olga Kurylenko posted on Instagram Sunday that she was self-quarantining after testing positive for coronavirus. She appeared in "Quantum of Solace" opposite Daniel Craig in 2008 and in the sci-fi movie "Oblivion."
Photo credit: Getty Images
Idris Elba posted a video on Twitter Monday saying that he tested positive for coronavirus. The British actor said he is asymptomatic and encourages people to stay pragmatic.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Lucian Grainge, longtime chairman and CEO of Universal Music Group, tested positive for coronavirus and has been hospitalized at UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Kristofer Hivju posted on Instagram Monday that he tested positive for the virus. The "Game of Thrones" alum is set to star on season 2 of Netflix's "The Witcher."
Photo credit: Getty Images
Rachel Matthews, the voice of Honeymaren in "Frozen II" and an actress known for "Looking for Alaksa" and "Happy Death Day 2 You," said in a series of posts on her Instagram story (via Page Six) that she tested positive for coronavirus. Matthews described her symptoms over the course of a week in her posts and added that she found tests for the virus "INSANELY hard to come by."
Photo credit: Getty Images
Kevin Durant, a two-time NBA Finals MVP and currently a player for the Brooklyn Nets, was one of four players who tested positive for the coronavirus, according to The Athletic. "Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine. We're going to get through this," he told The Athletic.
Photo credit: Getty Images
1 of 8
Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson and Idris Elba have all come down with COVID-19
As the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to spread, even the Hollywood community has been affected. From actors to executives, here is a list of confirmed celebrity coronavirus cases.