Fox News’ Bret Baier: Dr Bright’s Testimony Could Be ‘Politically Damaging’ for Trump

Thursday, during coverage of Dr. Rick Bright’s testimony before a House Energy and Commerce subcommittee, Fox News’ chief political anchor Bret Baier said the doctor’s statements were “potentially politically damaging” for President Donald Trump.
Baier outlined how Dr. Bright, the recent director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, says he was removed from his position and what that means for the administration: “This is significant testimony today. Obviously, he has a long history in the job that he was in. The president calls him a disgruntled employee but whether he’s that or not, he does have a lot of experience and he’s telling the story about not being prepared for this pandemic. This is potentially politically damaging for the president as he’s talking about trying to get a handle on the health crisis and open up around the country.”
He went on, “He is not discredited easily, this Rick Bright, and in fact, his whistleblower report was very detailed to the point where the federal government itself said that he had standing to make this testimony. I think it’s one worth watching today because Democrats obviously will pounce on this as example of the administration dropping the ball.”
Baier pointed out that there could be some moves to discredit the ousted doctor because of poor production at the outset of the hearing as well as the fact that Dr. Bright is being represented by the same lawyer who represented Christine Blasey Ford when she accused then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct.
“That doesn’t help him on making his case,” Baier said. “All of that factors in, but his — where he was in the job — he would be able to tell you what was happening behind the scenes so unless there is some other counterpoint to what he is saying, there is substance in his testimony.”
Bright, who oversaw a federal office that was in charge of developing medical countermeasures, used his testimony to state that Trump’s administration was unprepared and the coronavirus pandemic could get worse without proper scientific intervention.
Celebrities are using their influence and resources to provide assistance to the needed impacted by the coronavirus and the front line health care workers combatting the disease.
While many stars have donated money or performed in benefit concerts, some have gone the extra mile in terms of hands-on giving or simply spreading goodwill.
From John Krasinski's Some Good News broadcast to Bethenny Frankel's BSTRONG initiative, check out the innovative ways the stars are helping out during the coronavirus pandemic.
From action star to anchor! Since late March, John Krasinski has been posting new episodes of his Some Good News show weekly, with guest appearances from his wife Emily Blunt. Krasinski also convinced AT&T to give first responders three-months free cell phone service with a subscription to the carrier's FirstNet plan.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been spotted delivering meals to the needy in Los Angeles, their new home after stepping back from royal duties and leaving the U.K.
Matthew McConaughey brought some joy to residents of a senior living facility in his native Texas, hosting bingo night virtually and calling out numbers.
The actor and his wife Camila Alves also raised funds to donate 80,000 masks to workers in Texas, Lousiana, and nationwide.
Eva Longoria, Danny Trejo and other Latinx stars joined forces with the League of United Latin American Citizens for the #ayudaenespanol initiative which has provided resources for the Latino community (in both English and Spanish). Minorities have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 and have higher fatality rates.
Halsey worked with Orange International Inc. to source 100,000 FDA-certified masks to donate to local Los Angeles hospitals.
"If you are on the frontlines, my heart is with you," the singer wrote on Instagram. "I am eager to redirect you to @givedirectly - A non-profit that allows you a way to give direct cash payments to vulnerable households in at risk communities, most of whom are single mothers."
"SNL" host Michael Che will pay one month's rent for all 160 apartments in the New York City Housing Authority building his grandmother lived in. She passed away from coronavirus complications.
"I know that's just a drop in the bucket. so I really hope the city has a better plan for debt forgiveness for all the people in public housing, AT THE VERY LEAST," the comedian posted to Instagram.
"Project Runway" winner and mentor Christian Siriano offered to have his sewing team create face masks for health care workers who are facing supply shortages.
Bethenny Frankel, who previously led crisis-relief efforts via her BSTRONG organization, raising money and supplies not only for COVID-19 relief but also those displace by tornados during the pandemic.
Andy Serkis, best known as playing Gollum from "The Lord of the Rings" films, decided to read aloud J.R.R. Tolkien's "The Hobbit" as part of a 12-hour "Hobbithon." He set a goal of £250,000 for the charity Best Beginnings through his GoFundMe and reached the top trending spot on Twitter. And of course he took the pains to do all the character voices as well.
