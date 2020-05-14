Fox News’ Bret Baier: Dr Bright’s Testimony Could Be ‘Politically Damaging’ for Trump

Dr. Rick Bright testified before a House Energy and Commerce subcommittee Thursday

| May 14, 2020 @ 11:47 AM

Thursday, during coverage of Dr. Rick Bright’s testimony before a House Energy and Commerce subcommittee, Fox News’ chief political anchor Bret Baier said the doctor’s statements were “potentially politically damaging” for President Donald Trump.

Baier outlined how Dr. Bright, the recent director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, says he was removed from his position and what that means for the administration: “This is significant testimony today. Obviously, he has a long history in the job that he was in. The president calls him a disgruntled employee but whether he’s that or not, he does have a lot of experience and he’s telling the story about not being prepared for this pandemic. This is potentially politically damaging for the president as he’s talking about trying to get a handle on the health crisis and open up around the country.”

He went on, “He is not discredited easily, this Rick Bright, and in fact, his whistleblower report was very detailed to the point where the federal government itself said that he had standing to make this testimony. I think it’s one worth watching today because Democrats obviously will pounce on this as example of the administration dropping the ball.”

Also Read: CNN's Anderson Cooper: Trump Administration's 'War on the Truth' Is Now 'Life or Death' (Video)

Baier pointed out that there could be some moves to discredit the ousted doctor because of poor production at the outset of the hearing as well as the fact that Dr. Bright is being represented by the same lawyer who represented Christine Blasey Ford when she accused then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct.

“That doesn’t help him on making his case,” Baier said. “All of that factors in, but his — where he was in the job — he would be able to tell you what was happening behind the scenes so unless there is some other counterpoint to what he is saying, there is substance in his testimony.”

Bright, who oversaw a federal office that was in charge of developing medical countermeasures, used his testimony to state that Trump’s administration was unprepared and the coronavirus pandemic could get worse without proper scientific intervention.

Innovative Ways Stars Are Helping Out During the Coronavirus Pandemic (Photos)

  • John Krasinski Michael Che Bethenny Frankel Photo credit: Getty Images/NBC
  • John Krasinski Photo credit: Getty Images
  • meghan markle prince harry Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Kevin Smith Clerks 3 Story Photo credit: TheWrap
  • Matthew McConaughey 2005 Texas Rose Bowl Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Halsey Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Michael Che SNL Photo credit: NBC
  • Kylie Jenner Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Christian Siriano coronavirus Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Bethenny Frankel Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Andy Serkis Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
1 of 12

From good news broadcasts to meal delivery, these celebrities are giving a little extra

Celebrities are using their influence and resources to provide assistance to the needed impacted by the coronavirus and the front line health care workers combatting the disease.

While many stars have donated money or performed in benefit concerts, some have gone the extra mile in terms of hands-on giving or simply spreading goodwill.

From John Krasinski's Some Good News broadcast to Bethenny Frankel's BSTRONG initiative, check out the innovative ways the stars are helping out during the coronavirus pandemic.

View In Gallery

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE