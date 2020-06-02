Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade Calls Out Double Standard on Social Distancing for Protesters

Host decries “mixed messages” over those protesting lockdowns versus those protesting George Floyd’s killing

| June 2, 2020 @ 7:00 AM Last Updated: June 2, 2020 @ 7:03 AM
Brian Kilmeade

Fox News

Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade says there’s a double standard when it comes to social distancing expectations when it comes to those protesting the coronavirus and those protesting the police killing of unarmed black man George Floyd.

“Are we supposed to keep social distance, wear masks and be responsible and stay at home even on sunny days,” the “Fox & Friends” host asked Tuesday. “Or are we supposed to just come together and throw that in the street for a good protest?”

Guest and senior judicial analyst Judge Andrew Napolitano agreed: “I’m as angry as you are and anybody who believes that the Constitution means what it says should be angry.”

Also Read: Rush Limbaugh Decries 'Senselessness' of George Floyd's Death on 'The Breakfast Club': 'It Sickens Me'

Kilmeade and Napolitano reacted to statements from New Jersey governor Phil Murphy backing the protests against Floyd’s death.

“It’s one thing to protest what day nail salons are opening and it’s another to come out in peaceful protest overwhelmingly about somebody who was murdered right before our eyes,” Napolitano said.

Kilmeade said Murphy was throwing out “mixed messages, If I’m being kind.”

In May, protesters around the country demanded American businesses be allowed to open back up after weeks of quarantine. Protests since Floyd’s death on Memorial Day have been widespread and packed, with protestors in very close proximity with each other and law enforcement. Both kinds of protest went on in spite of the coronavirus pandemic.

Watch Kilmeade call out the double standard below:

