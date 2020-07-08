Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade pushed back on President Trump’s re-election campaign secretary Wednesday after the spokesperson said Americans are “better off” now than they were before.

Hogan Gidley, Trump’s 2020 campaign secretary, told “Fox & Friends” Wednesday morning, “Listen, the president wants to go in there and talk about all the accomplishments he’s done in his first term and how he’s made people’s lives better. It answers the age-old question, ‘Are you better off now than you were before?’ And the answer, undoubtedly, is, ‘Yes.'”

Gidley, who was discussing the president’s upcoming outdoor rally in New Hampshire, went on to say “that strikes true to New Hampshire and across this country.”

Kilmeade, a co-host of the network’s popular morning show, wasn’t so sure about that.

He said, “Hogan, really? With the pandemic, now you know the growth is not there. You know the unemployment is still 11 percent, so you can’t really say you’re better off than you were three years ago because of, at the very least, the pandemic. So you can’t really say that, right?”

“Oh, no, absolutely. Of course, you can say that,” Gidley shot back. “Because listen: This global pandemic hit all of us, not just here in this country but across the world.”

He went on to praise Trump’s handling of the pandemic.

Watch above, via Fox News.