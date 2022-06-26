Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade Says Donald Trump Was ‘Unhinged’ Before Jan. 6 Riot (Video)

Fox News’ host Brian Kilmeade launched an unexpected broadside at Donald Trump, calling the former president “unhinged” after the 2020 election in the period before the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021.

Speaking on Howard Kurtz’s “Media Buzz” show on Sunday about the House Jan. 6 committee hearings, Kilmeade also rejected Trump’s repeated assertions that “he was robbed” due to widespread election fraud. “I have not seen any evidence,” he said, adding that Trump’s continued false claims are hurting his chances for political comeback.

“I’ve said this before, I believe from the time when the election results came in until January 6th is the worst moment of Donald Trump’s political career, and had he just said I’ve got problems, I’m going to have my legal team look at it, going to welcome the Bidens to the White House, he’d have about 70% approval rating right now and a clamoring to have him back in office,” the “Fox & Friends” host said. “It would be a coronation, not even an election. So I think how you lose in life defines who you are, and even if there are things that bother you, welcome to the world.”

Kilmeade underscored how Trump’s lawyers repeatedly failed to find any evidence of widespread voter fraud that would have swung the election results in any battleground state. “Your team couldn’t prove it, move on,” Kilmeade said. “And the people that I think he trusted a lot kept telling him the other side of the story. Don’t give up, Mr. President. There’s Something here. You owe it to your party to keep fighting, and he kept listening to that.”

While Kilmeade suggested that “it would have helped to have pushback” from senior White House officials during the last months of Trump’s administration, that might have mattered.

“The president was unhinged during that period,” he said, recalling an interview Kilmeade had at West Point between the election and January 6. “I’ve never seen him so angry. … As soon as he was done, he just stormed off, and you know — I’ve known him for 15 years or 20 years, prior to him going to the White House — I’ve never seen him so angry.”

