Former Assistant U.S. Attorney Andy McCarthy, commenting on the latest revelations from the Jan. 6 Committee hearings Tuesday, told fellow Fox News analysts Jonathan Turley, John Roberts and Anita Vogel that Donald Trump’s pressuring officials to reject the official ballots for the 2020 presidential election shows his “unfitness,” and that the former president may be “guilty of a crime.”

He added that there is “no defending what President Trump did” on Jan. 6, 2021. “If you were a defense lawyer, if you were someone with a different perspective than the anti-Trump perspective that’s carried by the committee, I don’t think there’s any defending what President Trump did,” he said. “The most you could do would be to try to put it in some kind of a mitigating context.”

McCarthy, who served as Chief Assistant United States Attorney in the Southern District of New York, also wrote in his Tuesday column for the National Review that it is “unnecessary [for the committee] to demonstrate either that Trump is unfit for the presidency or that he may be guilty of a crime.” He states that the committee has successfully shown that Trump is “unfit for office” and that “it may even be showing that he obstructed Congress or … conspired to defraud the United States.”

However, McCarthy differs from the committee in believing the coup attempt was never “plausible” and that “the system did work” in preventing the election being overturned, comments of which you can watch below.

Fox News legal analyst Andy McCarthy says the Jan. 6 committee "has less confidence in the system than I have," noting that Trump's coup attempt was ultimately unsuccessful.



"I think the system did work… I think we ought to have more confidence in the system." pic.twitter.com/vjywsUrJsn — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) June 16, 2022

In the Fox News segment, he added, “That doesn’t say that the people who were attacking the system are in any way innocent or admirable. But I just think we ought to have more confidence in the system. And I don’t see evidence that [the coup attempt] was plausible.”