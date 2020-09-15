“Fox & Friends” co-host Steve Doocy quickly shut down the idea of weekly interviews with President Donald Trump on Tuesday after colleague Brian Kilmeade suggested it.

After a lengthy, 47-minute segment with the president, Kilmeade asked, “So we’ll do it every week? We’re going to do it every week?”

Trump responded, “I look forward to it. Yeah, we’re gonna do it every week. Every Monday, I think they said, and if we can’t do it on a Monday, we’ll do it on a Tuesday like we did today.”

Kilmeade said that “sounds good,” but Doocy quickly cut in.

“Mr. President, thank you very much,” he said. “You may want to do it every week but Fox has not committed to that. We are going to take it on a case-by-case basis and Joe Biden, as well, is always welcome to join us for 47 minutes like we just did with the president.”

Regulations around airwave time given to opposing sides in politics — and all news stories — are weedy, but mostly apply to advertising: if a station sells ad time or offers time to a candidate, the station also has to offer the same level of access to other qualified candidates.

When Doocy mentioned Fox News hadn’t committed to the weekly Trump chats, Kilmeade looked visibly surprised, making a face and then looking off-camera.

