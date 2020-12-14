Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade challenged President Donald Trump and his adviser Stephen Miller about their claims of election fraud during “Fox & Friends” interviews airing Sunday and Monday.

In an interview that aired Sunday, Kilmeade pushed Trump to stay on-topic as he questioned him on his baseless claims that President-elect Joe Biden is not the true winner of the 2020 election.

Trump insisted Biden ran “a horrible race” from a “basement” and “cheated like nobody has cheated before.”

After allowing him to go on like that for a while, Kilmeade jumped in and pointed out, “But your guys have been unable to prove it as of now.”

Indeed, dozens of lawsuits brought by Trump’s legal team have been smacked down in federal and state courts. On Friday, the United States Supreme Court even opted to not hear the state of Texas’s attempt to overturn Biden’s victories in key swing states, effectively shutting the door on Trump’s efforts to upend the vote before the the Electoral College meets to finalize the election Monday.

Trump replied without evidence, “Excuse me. Excuse me. We have proven it but no judge has had the courage, including the Supreme Court. I am so disappointed in them. No judge, including the Supreme Court of the United States, has had the courage to allow it to be heard.”

The president went on to say he didn’t “want to talk about” whether or not he would be attending Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20 and would rather keep talking about how many votes he got in the 2020 election. Reports have indicated he’s considering dramatically flying away from the White House to hold a counter-event and potentially announce his 2024 candidacy that day.

Kilmeade continued poking holes in the claim Monday morning, asking Miller the same thing after the campaign’s senior adviser insisted there was “massive fraud.”

“If there were underage people voting, if there were criminals voting, if there was illegal ballots cast — your legal team, in almost every state, 50 times, lost, some with Trump judges, so do you have the worst legal team who just don’t seem to be presenting a good case? Or are you just too late in this case should have been brought before the election?” Kilmeade asked.

Miller asked him to “appreciate and realize [that] the pressure from the corrupt, corporate media to make everybody to cave and bend is overwhelming.”

Watch above and below, via Fox News.