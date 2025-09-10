Fox News Sunsets ‘MediaBuzz,’ Adds Kayleigh McEnany, Jacqui Heinrich and Peter Doocy to Weekend Roles

Fox News has ended its long-running media criticism show “MediaBuzz” in a revamp of its weekend lineup, giving new roles to analyst Kayleigh McEnany and correspondents Jacqui Heinrich and Peter Doocy.

The network announced on Wednesday that Howard Kurtz, the host of “MediaBuzz” since 2013, has chosen to step down from his anchor role, although he will remain as an analyst. Heinrich and Doocy will alternate hosting responsibilities on a new 11 a.m. Sunday show, “The Sunday Briefing” starting Sept. 21, while McEnany will launch a new, two-hour show at 10 a.m. on Saturdays, “Saturday in America.”

Fox News reporter Griff Jenkins will also take the third co-host slot for “Fox & Friends Weekend” starting Sept. 20, while Johnny Joey Jones and Tomi Lahren were named two new hosts for “The Big Weekend Show.”

“As we expand and innovate our weekend programing, we are proud to bring our audience unrivaled depth and expertise,” Fox News President Jay Wallace said in a statement. “This new dynamic roster underscores our continued commitment to delivering incomparable coverage, reinforcing FOX News Media as the leader in both news and opinion content. For more than a decade, Howie Kurtz has served as the lead authority for media coverage in cable news and we look forward to continuing his smart analysis across our programming.”

The show was the final media criticism program on cable news after CNN’s 2022 cancellation of “Reliable Sources,” which Kurtz hosted for 15 years, as most media commentary has shifted either online or to podcasts. Kurtz will host his final episode of “MediaBuzz” on Sunday, although he will continue to host his “Media BuzzMeter” podcast and write for the network’s website in addition to his on-air appearances.

“I’m extraordinarily proud of the program, which was number one for over 12 years and built a loyal audience that liked our down-the-middle approach of contrasting viewpoints and tackling sensitive subjects, with great independence, but time marches on,” Kurtz said.

The moves come as Heinrich and Doocy have become some of the network’s most prominent faces through their White House coverage. Fox News promoted both of them to senior White House correspondent roles last year, and they have managed to either rankle President Donald Trump’s feathers (such as his snipes at Heinrich on Truth Social) or endear themselves enough to get close (such as Doocy showing Trump social media posts speculating about his demise).