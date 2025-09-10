David Letterman’s Full Late Night Catalog Heads to Samsung TV Plus

It’s a big day for comedy fans. For the first time ever, David Letterman’s full late night library will be available in one place. Starting Wednesday, Samsung TV Plus’ Letterman TV channel is adding content from 1,800 episodes of NBC’s “Late Night With David Letterman” to its library.

Launched in December of 2024, Letterman TV is a 24/7 stream of Letterman episodes from his days on CBS’ “Late Show With David Letterman,” which is owned by his production company, Worldwide Pants Incorporated. The channel offers curated episodes and clips from the late night icon, as well as never-before-seen content such as introductions and commentary from the comedian/host.

Now, the channel will span Letterman’s 33 years and more than 6,000 episodes on the air. Viewers will be able to watch his interviews from his NBC days as well as beloved segments like Stupid Pet Tricks and Top Ten Lists. And since Letterman TV is a FAST channel, there is no subscription required.

“I can’t begin to express how happy I am to be on Samsung TVs. Plus, listen to this, stay in your seats, the ride is not over — the Letterman TV channel now includes ‘Late Night,’” Letterman said in a Wednesday statement. “All the fun of NBC and me 40 years ago. Are you kidding!? The Golden Age of television!!! All thanks to my old friends (cough) at NBC joining my new Samsung TV Plus friends. Prayers answered. Now more reason to stay home and watch TV. Thanks for believing in me, America!”

Letterman TV will start by airing iconic “Late Night” episodes like Letterman’s inaugural show, which featured Bill Murray as his first guest. It will also showcase his one-year anniversary episode; themed episodes “Camping With Barry White” and “Humidifier vs. Dehumidifier;” and “Best Of” packages, which feature appearances from Steve Martin, Pee-wee Herman and Andy Kaufman. Additional episodes and clips from “Late Night” will be added to the channel monthly.

“David Letterman kicked off his late-night career at NBC and his unique, irreverent humor went on to reshape the talk-show format,” said Bruce Casino, executive vice president of sales and distribution in the U.S. for NBCUniversal Global TV Distribution. “He set a standard that continues to inspire hosts and comedians across the spectrum, and we’re excited to partner with Worldwide Pants and Samsung TV Plus to bring his ‘Late Night’ library to the Letterman TV FAST channel.”

“Letterman’s NBC years were more than just comedy — they set the standard of modern late-night,” added Salek Brodsky, senior vice president and global head for Samsung TV Plus. “Bringing this iconic era to Samsung TV Plus further cements the service as a destination for culture defining entertainment.”

David Letterman started his late night career on NBC in 1982. When the network gave “The Tonight Show” to Jay Leno over Letterman, he changed the late night landscape forever, jumping over to CBS in 1993 to create “Late Show.” Some of the biggest names in late night and comedy have cited Letterman as having a major influence on their work — including Conan O’Brien, Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers, Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel and Jon Stewart.