“Fox News Sunday” anchor Chris Wallace declared the drama around Wednesday’s congressional confirmation of the 2020 presidential election “kind of sad.”

Numerous Republican lawmakers vowed to object to the confirmation of the election, which President-elect Joe Biden won in November. Those lawmakers are aligning themselves with outgoing President Donald Trump, who has baselessly insisted for weeks that Biden’s win is attributable to widespread voter fraud.

As a result, protesters have descended on Washington, D.C. ahead of the typically mundane procedural event, and all the major news networks are covering the joint session of Congress.

“I think it’s worth pointing out, this is usually the day when people behave in our democracy, behave well,” Wallace said. “In 1961, Richard Nixon was the failing candidate and the sitting vice president, and he had to preside over his defeat in the House of Representatives, and he did it graciously. In 2001, when Al Gore lost to George W. Bush by, what, 500 votes in Florida, he shut down some objections from members of the House, as did Joe Biden [in 2017].”

Wallace went on, “So, you know, usually this is the point when everybody comes together. Losing hurts but they sit there and say, ‘For the greater good of the country and in keeping with our democracy and our constitution, we’re going to recognize that the person who got the most electoral votes won the election.’ And the fact that that’s not going to happen today is kind of sad.”

Watch above, via Fox News.