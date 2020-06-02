Fox News Wins Total Viewers for Weekend Protest Coverage, CNN Tops Key Demo

The cable news channels all covered the protests around the country through the weekend

| June 2, 2020 @ 9:28 AM
fox news cnn msnbc

During weekend coverage of the widespread protests against police brutality and racism, the highest number of total cable news viewers tuned into Fox News while the highest number of viewers in the advertiser-coveted age demographic of 25 to 54 watched CNN, according to Nielsen ratings.

Saturday and Sunday averaged, Fox News brought in a total of 1,554,000 viewers. Of those, 279,000 were in that key age demographic. CNN saw 1,116,000 total-day viewers averaged across Saturday and Sunday, with 308,000 in the demo.

In last place by both measures was MSNBC, which had 732,000 total average viewers through the weekend, of whom 127,000 were between 25 and 54.

Also Read: Watch: MSNBC Reporter Struck by 'Fireworks' While Reporting on George Floyd Protests in Seattle (Video)

In primetime, the same scenario played out: Fox News led the way in total primetime viewers on Saturday and Sunday, averaging 2,487,000. With 399,000 viewers between 25 and 54, it took second place in the key demo. CNN had the second-highest number of total average primetime viewers for the weekend with 1,598,000, but it had the highest number of demo viewers with 478,000. MSNBC had 938,000 average primetime viewers across the weekend, of whom 171,000 were in that key demo.

The weekend coverage on all the channels centered on protests that erupted across the country last week after footage of the death of George Floyd became public. Floyd, an unarmed black man, died in police custody Minneapolis on Memorial Day. The four police officers involved were fired and on Friday, Derek Chauvin, the officer who knelt on Floyd’s neck, choking him, was charged with murder and manslaughter.

Stars Who Have Tested Positive for Coronavirus (Photos)

  • daniel dae kim idris elba prince charles coronavirus Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Tom Hanks Rita Wilson Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Olga Kurylenko Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Idris Elba Tux Golden Globes Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Lucian Grainge Universal Music Coronavirus Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Rachel Matthews Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Kevin Durant Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Daniel Dae Kim Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Prince Albert of Monaco Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Sean Payton Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Colton Underwood Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Andy Cohen Photo credit: Getty Images
  • debi mazar Getty Images
  • Placido Domingo Getty Images
  • Aaron Tveit Getty Images
  • Rand Paul And Rick Perry Address Defending the American Dream Summit Getty Images
  • Harvey Weinstein verdict Getty Images
  • HBO
  • Greg Rikaart Young and the restless soap opera actor Getty Images
  • terrence mcnally Getty Images
  • Houston rapper Slim Thug said he tested positive for coronavirus. Getty Images
  • prince charles Getty Images
  • Jackson Browne Getty Images
  • Jeff Shell Universal Getty Images
  • Floyd Cardoz Getty Images
  • Mark Blum Desperately Seeking Susan Getty Images
  • Doris Burke ESPN Getty Images
  • Chuck Billy Testament Coronavirus Getty Images
  • Scarface rapper coronavirus Getty Images
  • adam schlesinger Getty Images
  • Chris Cuomo Getty Images
  • Tennis commentator Patrick McEnroe tested positive for COVID-19 Getty Images
  • Eddie Large coronavirus Getty Images
  • Jim Edmonds Real Housewives Getty Images
  • Ali Wentworth Getty Images
  • Brian Stokes Mitchell Getty Images
  • Sara Bareilles Getty Images
  • CNN
  • Christopher Cross coronavirus Jessie Pearl/Wikimedia Commons
  • Pink Getty Images
  • Marianne Faithfull Getty Images
  • John Taylor Duran Duran coronavirus Getty Images
  • Todd Chrisley Getty Images
  • Jennifer Ayden Getty Images
  • jedidiah bila Getty Images
  • Babyface Kenny Edmonds coronavirus Getty Images
  • Sturgill Simpson coronavirus Getty Images
  • george stephanopoulos Getty Images
  • Wreckless Eric (Photo by Fin Costello/Redferns) via Getty Images
  • Richard Quest CNN Coronavirus Getty Images
  • Moulin Rouge! Boston stage production Matthew Murphy, 2018
  • Todd McShay
  • lesley stahl Getty Images
  • Pat Dye Auburn football coach Getty Images
  • Patrick Ewing Getty Images
  • Neera Tanden Getty Images
  • andrea bocelli Getty Images
1 of 58

Tom Hanks, Idris Elba and Prince Charles have all come down with COVID-19

As the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to spread, even the Hollywood community has been affected. From actors to executives, here is a list of confirmed celebrity coronavirus cases.

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE