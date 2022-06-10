Fox News Editor Fired After 2020 Election Says He’ll Testify in Jan. 6 Committee Hearings

Politics editor Chris Stirewalt, who criticized Fox News after the network fired him in the days following the 2020 election, disclosed on his new NewsNation home that he’s been called to testify before Congress in the Jan. 6 hearings.

Stirewalt, now political editor at NewsNation, sprang it on anchor Adrienne Bankert on Friday that he’d be front-and-center for Monday’s episode of the televised hearings. When Bankert asked for Stirewalt’s take on the Thursday testimony, he began:

“I should first disclose … that I have been called to testify before this committee, and I will do so on Monday,” he said, according to CNBC.

Bankert, caught off guard by her own scoop, pressed Stirewalt for details.

“I’m not in a position to tell you what my testimony will be about,” he said. “I just want to make sure that folks know that I am, so I’m not playing any hidden-ball tricks here. I was asked to testify … and I got to go.”

Stirewalt was fired in January 2020, just days after the Fox News political desk took heat from Donald Trump and his supporters for correctly calling Arizona, which went to Joe Biden in an Election-Day surprise.

Fox brass have said the Arizona call had nothing to do with Stirewalt’s ouster. But Stirewalt went out with a blaze anyway, firing criticisms at Fox (without naming the network) and shady “political operators” for stoking the belief that the election had been stolen.

Fox News did not immediately respond to request for comment Friday.