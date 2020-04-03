Fox News Execs Hope to Get Staff Back Into Offices by May, Internal Memo Says
“We will be targeting Monday, May 4th for a possible return to work,” CEO Suzanne Scott writes
Lindsey Ellefson | April 3, 2020 @ 8:54 AM
Last Updated: April 3, 2020 @ 9:15 AM
Fox News
Fox News Media staffers may be back in their offices by May 4, according to an internal memo sent by out by CEO Suzanne Scott Friday and reviewed by TheWrap.
Scott wrote that she wanted “to thank everyone who has seamlessly transitioned to telecommuting over the last three weeks” amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
She continued, “The number of people in NY and DC has steadily declined to only the minimum number of employees needed to execute our content and our remote workflows with departments like MPG and all the editing teams have been successful. To that end, we will be targeting Monday, May 4th for a possible return to work and we will update everyone on that over the next few weeks.”
During a Fox News town hall earlier in the month, President Donald Trump initially said his goal was for the workforce to be back up and running by Easter, April 12. That date was later pushed back to the end of the month.
In the interim, what reduced staff does remain in the offices will be given their own personal thermometers. That follows an announcement last week that staffers were to start taking their own temperatures in the morning before heading into the office.
Scott addressed those who still come into the office at a time when so many — including most of Fox News’ on-air talent — are working from home: “While our new normal has led to long hours and more work for those getting our linear networks on-air every day, my heartfelt gratitude goes to the dedicated teams who have continued to come to 1211 and all of those working in bureaus who have coordinated teams in the field each day to ensure we are able to meet the needs of delivering the news 24/7. Jay and I have been working alongside many of you here in the New York office each day throughout this crisis and we know how tough it has been to leave your homes each day. We appreciate your service, care and commitment.”
She also updated the staff on the joint donation from Fox News and Facebook of $1 million to Feeding America, saying she presented it to the organization’s CEO Friday and they spoke by phone.
Six employees of Fox News Media have tested positive for the coronavirus.
